GTA 5 Winter Update Release Time Countdown

Besides shaking the whole gaming world with the announcement of the first trailer for GTA 6, Rockstar Games has also prepared another nice surprise. GTA 5 Winter Update 2023 is a major DLC that is highly anticipated by the fanbase. Here is what can we expect from the GTA 5 Winter Update.

Rockstar has yet to announce an official release date for the GTA 5 Winter Update. However, they did say that the latest Grand Theft Auto Online weekly update will last until December 11, 2023. That leads us to believe that the Winter Update 2023 is going to be released the next day, that is on December 12, 2023.

Taught by past experiences, Rockstar usually chose that day of the week for the release of major DLCs. We can expect them to keep following that tradition. Note that the pre-download of the upcoming DLC is already available for PS5 users. This also tells us that the GTA 5 Winter Update is just around the corner.

Fans and insiders have been discussing for days about the potential content that emerge from the major new DLC. What is certain is that we’ll be getting a new car – the Turismo Omaggio. This is the GTA version of the Ferrari F8 Tributo. That was confirmed after players completed Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge.

Also, do expect some snow to be added, since this is a winter update after all. An X user by the name of Lucas7yoshi – Rockstar Edition published some more leaks we can expect in the GTA 5 Winter Update:

Quite a few missions

New weapon

New tattoos

150+ new clothing items

Robbery involving a submarine

Vehicle thefts from Maze Bank, Cargoship, Mission Row, and The Diamond Casino & Resort

The same X user the next day shared information regarding the names of some of the in-game awards in the upcoming DLC.

Prep Work

Getaway Vehicles

Extra Mile

Car Dealer

Weapon Arsenal

Second Hand Parts

Perfect Run

Surprise Attack

Of course, most of the things listed here are still at the level of speculation, We’ll have to wait for Rockstar Games to make an official announcement. It’s understandable that their main focus is on Grand Theft Auto 6, but they did confirm that the GTA 5 Winter Update is on its way.