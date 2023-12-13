Supercars are always among the biggest draws for GTA Online players. One of those cars is the Grotti Turismo Omaggio, added as part of the 1.68 The Chop Shop update, the GTA Online Winter Update 2023. Here are all the details on how to get Turismo Omaggio in GTA Online.

Where To Find Turismo Omaggio in GTA Online

Image Source: Rockstar Games

Grotti Turismo Omaggio can be bought in GTA Online at Legendary Motorsport for a price of $2,845,000. It can be stored in any of your properties or garages as a personal vehicle. When it comes to customization, that can be done at Los Santos Customs, Agency Vehicle Workshop, or in any Vehicle Workshop of your properties.

The Turismo Omaggio is one of the Imani Tech vehicles that can be upgraded with a Missile Lock-On Jammer, Armor Plating, or transformed into a Remote-Controlled Vehicle. When you decide to buy this supercar, you can request delivery from the Mechanic.

The design of the Turismo Omaggio is inspired by a real-life car Ferrari F8 Tributo (Tributo=Tribute and Omaggio=Gift) and it is a good choice when it comes to Races inside the GTA Online world. Like the Ferrari, this car also has two seats.

Image Source: Pixabay/Ultra_Media

Note that if you want to sell the Grotti Turismo Omaggio, you can only do that if you’ve previously bought the supercar. The price is 60% of the original price plus 50% of the value of the built-in updates, which means that the resale price for the fully upgraded Turismo Omaggio is $1,707,000.

If you like to have both elegance and speed in a car, then Turismo Omaggio is the right choice for you. You can use it for both everyday drives around the map and other activities, as well as for official races or just car chases which are, as we all know, a very common thing in GTA Online. Leave the traffic behind and embrace the speed!

