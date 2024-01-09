Warzone & MW3 Update Today January 9 – Release Time & Early Patch Notes

Warzone and MW3 will soon receive its second January 2024 update. Players expect many changes to the game and weapon balance, but there are still many uncertainties. Here’s what we know about the Warzone and MW3 update today, including when it’s out and the early patch notes.

Image Source: Activision via Call of Duty Blog

The most recent MW3 and Warzone update dropped a few hours ago, and it’s quite a minor tweak. It supposedly fixed the issue where you couldn’t progress camo challenges on MW2 weapons if you hadn’t leveled them before the Season 1 update.

However, the players seem to be struggling with the same problem even after the update. The comment section of the CoD Updates Twitter/X post regarding that is full of people complaining that the issue is still there.

Another update is expected this week, per Raven Software. They announced it on Twitter/X a week ago, and it will balance the weapons that are breaking the meta right now, most notably the MTZ Interceptor.

We've seen your questions about weapon balance and we're happy to confirm that an update is coming mid next week.



And yes, that includes changes to the MTZ Interceptor! — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 3, 2024

MW3 and Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Patch

If you are concerned about the underwhelming patch content, don’t be, because there will be a bigger MW3 Update on December 17th, called Season 1 Reloaded. Amongst bug fixes and quality-of-life changes, it’s set to include the following:

Three new game modes – Infected, Headquarters, and Team Gunfight.

Two new weapons – TAQ Evolvere and HRM-9.

New Rio de Janeiro map.

The Season 1 Reloaded will also include the ranked mode. Ranked will keep most of the features that were present in previous titles, mimicking the format in which the CoD League is played out. However, a bunch of new maps that MW3 offers are bound to spice things up.

That sums up everything we know so far about the release time and patch notes of the Warzone and MW3 update that’s dropping today. We will update this article if Activision reveals more specifics regarding the patch or future ones on their website.

