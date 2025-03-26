Warframe Coda Tier List – Best Weapons Ranked (March 2025)

There are 13 Coda weapons in the Techrot Encore update for Warframe, which can be purchased for 10 Live Heartcells at Eleanor. This tier list of all Coda weapons in Warframe update 38 breaks down all their main features and stats and helps you figure out which ones are worth your hard-earned Heartcells.

All Coda Weapons Tier List in Warframe

Ranking Weapons S Coda Bassocyst, Coda Hirudo A Coda Mire, Coda Sporothrix B Coda Motovore, Coda Synapse, Dual Coda Torxica C Coda Caustacyst, Coda Catabolyst, Coda Pathocyst D Coda Hema, Coda Pox, Coda Tysis

S-Tier Weapons

Weapons Features Stats

Coda Bassocyst • The most powerful Coda weapon with the highest base damage and status chance, especially with such elements as Toxin or Magnetic.



• It has a unique alt-fire mode that shoots sticky mites, dealing damage over time and allowing for mercy kills with the Parazon mods.



• Although its critical chance isn’t too high, the critical multiplier (2.2x) allows you to create very powerful crit-based builds with this weapon. Type: Shotgun

Damage: 808

Crit. Chance: 18%

Coda Hirudo • Top Coda melee weapon with enhanced critical hit rate and multiplier (3.0x), making it the best choice for such mods as Blood Rush and True Steel.



• Each successful critical hit grants a 5% HP boost (up to 25%), ideal for frames like Inaros or Nidus, significantly improving their survivability.



• Excellent choice for close-quarter builds with such frames as Kullervo or Garuda that rely on fast and effective sparring weapons. Type: Sparring

Damage: 175

Crit. Chance: 34%

A-Tier Weapons

Weapons Features Stats

Coda Mire • Highly efficient melee weapon against enemies with Corpus shields due to its strong Toxin component, making it a great option for hybrid builds.



• It’s also a great option for Slam builds due to forced Toxin procs on slam attacks, which can be further enhanced using the Blood Rush mod.



• Lastly, it can be well used in builds with melee afflictions, especially against airborne enemies, using mods like Viral, Gas, and even Red Veil’s Toxic Blight. Type: Sword

Damage: 235

Crit. Chance: 18%

Coda Sporothrix • Despite being a sniper rifle, this new Coda weapon is excellent for crowd control. It deals innate Viral explosion damage, which can be further enhanced using the Volatile Variant mod.



• If you mod it properly, you can remove any explosion delay and increase status chance by an additional 50%. This configuration is perfect for Steel Path mobbing.



• You can also use it as a single-target DPS weapon, using a 2.7x zoom scope for precise headshots. Type: Sniper Rifle

Damage: 376

Crit. Chance: 5%

B-Tier Weapons

Weapons Features Stats

Coda Motovore • The hardest-hitting Coda melee weapon with a 6.00x physical damage amplifier. It makes mods such as Collision Force hit for 720% impact damage instead of the standard 120%.



• Combine it with the Melee Doughty arcane for an increased critical hit multiplier (up to 16.00x) in Puncture builds.



• Although it offers extra slam and slash bonuses, this hammer’s application is tightly connected to impact damage, which may only suit very specific melee builds. Type: Hammer

Damage: 250

Crit. Chance: 25%

Coda Synapse • Having the highest critical hit chance among all Coda weapons, this rifle will go into most crit-focused Harrow or Gyre builds that use the Critical Delay mod and Primary Acuity arcane.



• It also has an innate corrosive damage and a built-in punch-through mod, allowing you to shoot through multiple armored or shielded enemies.



• But unlike other beam weapons, Coda Synapse has no beam chaining mechanic, which limits its use only to single targets that require precise headshots. Type: Rifle

Damage: 26

Crit. Chance: 40%

Dual Coda Torxica • Raw damage isn’t the strongest side of this Coda weapon, but it shoots spores that inflict the Cold status effect on enemies and a 50% damage vulnerability debuff.



• The Cold status effect can be further enhanced with mods like Galvanized Diffusion and Pistol Pestilence. The Secondary Shiver arcane can significantly increase damage output.



• Unfortunately, it has a slow fire rate, which can only be improved with the Lethal Torrent mod. Regardless, it won’t make an impact against larger groups of enemies. Type: Dual Pistols

Damage: 50

Crit. Chance: 25%

C-Tier Weapons

Weapons Features Stats

Coda Caustacyst • Melee weapon with a unique heavy attack that spews a pool of corrosive bile on the ground, damaging and staggering all enemies within range.



• Although this attack is quite strong, it’s too slow for consideration in any rapid combo builds, unless you’re eager to invest in the Primed Fury mod to make it hit faster.



• The range of the corrosive bile can’t be increased even with a mod like Primed Reach, so keep this in mind when tracking this weapon from Eleanor. Type: Scythe

Damage: 285

Crit. Chance: 19%

Coda Catabolyst • Decent secondary weapon that launches three grenades forward, dealing corrosive damage to all enemies within range.



• It has a fast rate of fire but a small magazine, so expect frequent reloads. However, it does deal 10x more damage if reloaded from an empty magazine.



• You can only properly fit it in grenade builds, which require specific synergies with combo counters and frame abilities. Otherwise, it won’t work too well. Type: Pistol

Damage: 56

Crit. Chance: 11%

Coda Pathocyst • Infested glaive that spawns enhanced miasmites on throws that explode, providing a minor crowd control, which could serve no more than a distraction move.



• There are already much better glaives in Warframe than this new Coda weapon, such as Glaive Prime, Xoris, or Falcor, perfect for bleeding out enemies in Steel Path.



• Requires powerful mods to really make an impact, including Blood Rush, Weeping Wounds, and Galvanized Reflex, which increase its damage and range. Type: Glaive

Damage: 270

Crit. Chance: 20%

D-Tier Weapons

Weapons Features Stats

Coda Hema • The only good thing about Coda Hema is that it has infinite ammo and doesn’t require reloading, but the ammo is compensated by your own HP (up to 5% per reload).



• Only works well with high HP frames such as Inaros or Nidus, especially if you can deliver consistent headshots that function as the lifesteal mechanic (up to 1,000 HP).



• Requires plenty of high-end mods such as Orokin Catalyst, which is simply not worth it for such a specific weapon and builds. Type: Rifle

Damage: 52

Crit. Chance: 20%

Coda Pox • Weapon designed specifically to control enemies within tight spaces or against clustered groups by releasing a toxin cloud that deals damage over time.



• Although useful, Coda Pox deals very little damage, rendering it useless against stronger enemies and most scenarios.



• It’s also completely unreliable in wide open areas, where its toxin cloud is too small to work against spread-out enemies. Use Atomos instead in these kinds of situations. Type: Thrown

Damage: 55

Crit. Chance: 1%

Coda Tysis • Pistol with great accuracy and range, which actually could be very useful against bosses in some endgame builds that utilize the Secondary Encumber arcane.



• But it has a very slow bullet velocity, which makes it pretty useless against fast enemies or targets that constantly change their position.



• Taking into consideration its low critical hit rate, it’s better to use such alternatives as Kuva Nukor or Epitaph, which can also be used against hordes of enemies. Type: Pistol

Damage: 76

Crit. Chance: 13%

That’s it for our tier list of the best Coda weapons in Warframe Techrot Encore. For more guides, check out DC Dark Legion Tier List – Best Characters Ranked and ETE Chronicle Tier List – Best Characters Ranked.

