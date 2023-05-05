Image Source: HoYoverse

In HoYoverse’s latest space fantasy free-to-play RPG, you’ll be inundated with things to do. From grinding to exploring to unraveling an enigmatic mystery, there’s plenty to keep you busy in Honkai: Star Rail. On your adventure, you may’ve stumbled upon an advertisement for the Tempering Workshop. But where is the Tempering Workshop location in Honkai Star Rail? Worry not, as we’ve got your back. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where Is the Tempering Workshop in HSR?

Specifically, the Tempering Workshop can be found on the left-hand side near the centre of Rivet Town. For those unaware, the Tempering Workshop is the area with all the boxes and the TV screens. We’ve marked it on the map down below:

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

What Exactly Is It?

Essentially, the Tempering Workshop is a location tied to the Wish You Were Here mission, given to you by Clara in Jarilo-VI, Robot Settlement. Once you complete that specific quest, you’ll receive a message from Clara letting you know that the robots have left you a gift there. Once you arrive, you’ll receive a Flower Made From Scrap Iron as a reward.

Additionally, according to an advertisement that you pick up on your journey, it’s a place where you can “Recycle old and broken parts,” and “Refurbish worn parts.” Outside of this, it remains a bit of a mystery, though it may become more important during future events.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on where the Tempering Workshop location is in Honkai Star Rail. For more, here are all the free characters in the game. Or alternatively, go ahead and take a peek at our related coverage down below.

Related Posts