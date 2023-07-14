Team Fortress 2 (TF2) July 13, 2023 Patch Notes, Explained

Seemingly out of nowhere, Valve deployed a hefty patch for its classic 2007 multiplayer shooter. At first blush you may be thinking that it’s largely aimed at bug fixes, thwarting hackers, or improving online stability. However, the Summer 2023 update is actually a very meaningful addition that introduces a bunch of new content. For those who’re wondering what specifically has been added, you’re in the right place. Here’s the latest Team Fortress 2 patch notes, explained. Let’s do it!

The latest major update comprises of three patches, and each brings with it plenty of new additions to keep fans busy. To make things easier, we’re going to break down all the major inclusions down below.

14 New Community Maps

Sharkbay

Rotunda

Phoenix

Cashworks

Venice

Reckoner

Sulfur

Hardwood

Pelican Peak

Selbyen

VSH Tinyrock

VSH Distillery

25 New Cosmetic Items

Scout Prohibition Opposition Brimmed Bootlegger

Pyro Firestalker Soho Sleuth Flame Warrior

Soldier Close Quarters Cover Stealth Bomber

Demoman Blast Bowl Shrapnel Shell

Heavy Brother Mann Heavy Metal Hog Heels

Engineer Cargo Constructor Hazard Handler Cranium Cooler

Sniper Bushman Cranium Cover Glorious Gambeson Preventive Measure

Medic Medical Emergency Uber-Wear

Spy Cleaner’s Cap Le Professionnel

All Classes Brothers in Blue Full Metal Helmet



Image Source: Valve

6 New Taunts

Star-Spangled Strategy

Killer Joke

The Head Doctor

The Road Rager

Tuefort Tango

The Killer Signature

12 New Community-Created Unusual Effects – Cosmetics

Hard Carry

Jellyfish Hunter

Jellyfish Field

Jellyfish Jam

Global Clusters

Sylicone Succiduous

Celestial Starburst

Sakura Smoke Bomb

Treasure Trove

Bubble Breeze

Mountain Halo

Fireflies

8 New Community-Created Unusual Effects – Taunt

Deepsea Rave

Pastel Trance

Floppin’ Frenzy

Solar Scorched

Wildflower Meadows

Blooming Beacon

Blazing Beacon

Beaming Beacon

10 New Community-Created War Paints

Sky Stallion

Business Class

Deadly Dragon

Secretly Serviced

Team Serviced

Mechanized Monster

Steel Brushed

Warborn

Bomb Carrier

Pacific Peacemaker

Of course, outside of all these new items, maps, and taunts are a plethora of the expected bug fixes, stability improvements and security tweaks. To read Valve’s patch notes in full, go ahead and click through here.

Suffice to say, it’s a good time to be Team Fortress 2 fan with all this brand new content to dive into. For more, feel free to explore our related coverage below. And as always, stick with Twinfinite for more tips, tricks and guides.