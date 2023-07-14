Team Fortress 2 (TF2) July 13, 2023 Patch Notes, Explained

Seemingly out of nowhere, Valve deployed a hefty patch for its classic 2007 multiplayer shooter. At first blush you may be thinking that it’s largely aimed at bug fixes, thwarting hackers, or improving online stability. However, the Summer 2023 update is actually a very meaningful addition that introduces a bunch of new content. For those who’re wondering what specifically has been added, you’re in the right place. Here’s the latest Team Fortress 2 patch notes, explained. Let’s do it!
Team Fortress 2 Summer 2023 Update
The latest major update comprises of three patches, and each brings with it plenty of new additions to keep fans busy. To make things easier, we’re going to break down all the major inclusions down below.
14 New Community Maps
- Sharkbay
- Rotunda
- Phoenix
- Cashworks
- Venice
- Reckoner
- Sulfur
- Hardwood
- Pelican Peak
- Selbyen
- VSH Tinyrock
- VSH Distillery
25 New Cosmetic Items
- Scout
- Prohibition Opposition
- Brimmed Bootlegger
- Pyro
- Firestalker
- Soho Sleuth
- Flame Warrior
- Soldier
- Close Quarters Cover
- Stealth Bomber
- Demoman
- Blast Bowl
- Shrapnel Shell
- Heavy
- Brother Mann
- Heavy Metal
- Hog Heels
- Engineer
- Cargo Constructor
- Hazard Handler
- Cranium Cooler
- Sniper
- Bushman
- Cranium Cover
- Glorious Gambeson
- Preventive Measure
- Medic
- Medical Emergency
- Uber-Wear
- Spy
- Cleaner’s Cap
- Le Professionnel
- All Classes
- Brothers in Blue
- Full Metal Helmet
6 New Taunts
- Star-Spangled Strategy
- Killer Joke
- The Head Doctor
- The Road Rager
- Tuefort Tango
- The Killer Signature
12 New Community-Created Unusual Effects – Cosmetics
- Hard Carry
- Jellyfish Hunter
- Jellyfish Field
- Jellyfish Jam
- Global Clusters
- Sylicone Succiduous
- Celestial Starburst
- Sakura Smoke Bomb
- Treasure Trove
- Bubble Breeze
- Mountain Halo
- Fireflies
8 New Community-Created Unusual Effects – Taunt
- Deepsea Rave
- Pastel Trance
- Floppin’ Frenzy
- Solar Scorched
- Wildflower Meadows
- Blooming Beacon
- Blazing Beacon
- Beaming Beacon
10 New Community-Created War Paints
- Sky Stallion
- Business Class
- Deadly Dragon
- Secretly Serviced
- Team Serviced
- Mechanized Monster
- Steel Brushed
- Warborn
- Bomb Carrier
- Pacific Peacemaker
Of course, outside of all these new items, maps, and taunts are a plethora of the expected bug fixes, stability improvements and security tweaks. To read Valve’s patch notes in full, go ahead and click through here.
Suffice to say, it’s a good time to be Team Fortress 2 fan with all this brand new content to dive into. For more, feel free to explore our related coverage below. And as always, stick with Twinfinite for more tips, tricks and guides.