Sword Chronicles Awaken Codes (August 2023)

If you love fantasy, anime art, and creating almighty teams to bring down the most powerful mythical creatures, now’s the time to play Sword Chronicles Awaken. There are over a hundred heroes for you to mix and match for the best strategy. On top of that, you can level them up with resources you earn and through one-time use Sword Chronicles Awaken codes.

All Working Sword Chronicles Awaken Codes

As of Aug. 18, 2023, you can still use these codes in Sword Chronicles Awaken. Each code awards a varying amount of in-game resources that you can use to improve your team. It’s recommended you use all of them before they expire.

Da Qiao’s Joy

Zhuge’s Gift

Server Rewards

Da Qiao’s Gift

All Expired Sword Chronicles Awaken Codes

Sadly, none of these gifts can be redeemed anymore as they no longer work in-game.

Huzzah! None of the codes have expired just yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Qooland Games via Twinfinite

To pick up your free goodies in Sword Chronicles Awaken, you’ll have to jump through a few hoops. It’s easy to do, but tedious. Here’s what you do:

First, head over to Qooland Games’ official gift code redemption site for Sword Chronicles Awaken. Log in with your Qooland Games account, then choose the server your character is saved to. Type in your character name, then the gift code. Click the ‘Redeem’ button. Launch Sword Chronicles Awaken. On the left-hand side, below your username, you’ll see a mailbox icon. Open it to find your free rewards.

If you used a Sword Chronicles Awaken code, and it doesn't appear, give it a minute. They're sent to your in-game mail and won't always appear right away.