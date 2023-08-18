Super Snail Codes (August 2023)

Super Snail may be super, but even he needs help, so use these free codes!

When you have a need for speed, snails aren’t the first animal that comes to mind, but this is Super Snail we’re talking about. He’s the only one who can defeat the eight Demon Gods! You can help him along in his journey by redeeming any and all Super Snail codes.

All Working Super Snail Codes

As of Aug. 18, 2023, the following codes are still working in Super Snail. Each and every code either rewards you with varying amounts of in-game resources or boosts. There are a lot of active codes and we highly recommend using all of them to improve your snail.

Being

BETASNAILS

BIVALVE

BOSS MONKEY

CARAMEL

CLAM UP

CONCHOLOGY

COWRIE

DECORATIVE

Enjoy

Enjoy the Snail Codes!

facebook event

FB2Z4G

For

Here

Hitman

houmuwu ding

IGDSAQ

IMPOSTERS

INTERSNAILER

Jiro Toyato

JUSTATHANKYOU

Kim chi-yum

Launch Party

leaf of yggdrasil

magellan’s telescope

Mecha Hitman

MOONLIGHT

NACRE

NAUTILUS

OPERCULUM

Pre-order

prometheus torch

RADULA

REACT TO VOTE

Relics

SCUTE

SEA WHELK

Shellboat

SHELL-CATION

SHELL-ETARIAN

SHELLTUBE

Showcase

SNAIL CHOWDER

SNAIL CODE

Snailcord

SNAIL FRIENDS

SNAIL MAIL

SNAIL PAD

SNAIL PALS

SNAIL SOUP

Snailtok

SNAIL TRAIL

SNUPPORTER

somersault cloud

Thanks

The

the unispark

turtle in a shellboat

turtle on a hot shell!

turtle speed

TW7P7G

vip000

vip111

vip222

vip333

vip444

vip555

vip666

vip777

vip888

vip999

voyager 1

WHORL

wish coin

YTNX5W

Ytobmh

All Expired Super Snail Codes

Unfortunately for you, these codes are no longer in circulation and will not provide any rewards.

10/10

10x draw

2023

Ahh

Answer:

Antennae

Are

Art

Assassin

Bacon

Cats

Coconut water

Comment

Community

Craft

Dogs

Doing

Down

Eggs

Engage

Equipment

Follow

Game survey

Glass

Going

Google play store

Great

Herbivor

Hibernation

Ice

Incentive

Incognito

In-game mail

Invertebrate

Join

July

June

Keep

Ketchup

Left

May

Meat

Meet

Moisture

Mollusk

Mucus

Oat milk

Oof

Open beta

Q&A Session

Question:

RTBMB7

SHARE

Slime

Slimy

Sluggish

SNAIL FORCE ONE

Snail’s pace

Social media

SPIN

Spiraled

SPIRALING

SUBSCRIBE

SUMMER

Super duper awesome reward

TENTACLES

Top picks

Trail

UP

Walkthrough recruitment

Weight lifting

Wow

OPINION

PARTNER

PERSPECTIVE

PLASTIC

POWER

QUICKLY

REACT

RICE

RIGHT

RNG SKILL

ROLL

SALAD

SAVE

SEASON

SHARE

SLOW MOVING

SLOWLY

SNAL4LYFE

VISITOR

WATER

YOU

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Qcplay Limited via Twinfinite

In order to redeem in-game codes in Super Snail, you’ll have to do some legwork beforehand, assuming you’re new to the game. Here’s how it works:

Complete the tutorial. It’s take a while, but once you’ve fixed the vending machine, Super Snail will finally give you the reigns. Make sure you’re at the main hub, then open Settings using the gear icon in the top-right corner. Choose Snail Code. Tap the empty text box to open your keyboard and use one of the Super Snail codes from our list. Select ‘Confirm’ to redeem it.

With that said and done, you’ve got everything you need to take advantage of Super Snail codes. Be sure to check your in-game mail for more rewards sent by the developers. If you’re looking for more codes list, use the links below! You’ll find Roblox codes and even a list for Honkai Star Rail.