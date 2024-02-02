How to Redeem Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Codes

After some handy freebies? Dedicated Suicide Squad fans can net themselves in-game freebies for checking out the pre-release comic series. If you want to learn more, here is how to redeem codes in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

How To Redeem Codes for Exclusive Items in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Image Source: WB Games

After you collect all of the available comics from the Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum series, it’s time to redeem codes. Here is our step-by-step guide on how to redeem codes for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Go to the Suicide Squad game official website’s Redeem page

Create a new WB Games Account or sign in to your existing one

Link your account on the platform where you play (Steam, PS5, Xbox X|S, Epic Games Store)

Enter the code you got from the Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum comic

Run the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, login, and get your in-game item

What Are Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Codes?

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

DC decided to give codes for exclusive in-game items in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League to readers of the Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum comic book series. They describe the comic as a prequel to the game.

As DC announced on their website, each print issue of Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum includes a code for readers to redeem and get an exclusive in-game item. Also, DC Universe Infinite subscribers can access the digital issues of the comic book series. Annual and Ultra tier subscribers get the codes after reading each issue. Note though that codes won’t be available for Monthly tier subscribers, or during the free trial period of DC Universe Infinite.

Also, it’s worth noting that the codes redeemed from the comics give you in-game items that are not available to buy or obtain in any other way. So make sure you get your copy on time and enjoy the fruits of it.

The first edition of the Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum comic series goes on sale from February 6, 2024. That’s four days after the official release of the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

The printed edition of each of the five issues of Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum will give you a code to unlock an exclusive in-game item. However, codes aren’t available in the individual digital versions of the comic book series.

What Items Do Codes Unlock in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

As we already mentioned, each edition of the Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum comic book series gives you a unique code for a specific in-game item. Here’s what they all are:

Item Comic Release Date Victor Zsasz Weapon Doll digital token February 6, 2024 (Issue #1) Great White Shark Weapon Doll digital token March 5, 2024 (Issue #2) Scarface Weapon Doll digital token April 2, 2024 (Issue #3) Mad Hatter Weapon Doll digital token May 7, 2024 (Issue #4) Clayface Weapon Doll digital token June 4, 2024 (Issue #5)

The collected edition of the series releases as a full graphic novel on October 1, 2024. In that version you get all of the above-listed items, but in aGold version, plus a special Arkham trinket.

That’s all you need to know about how to redeem codes for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. For more content, read our guides on Suicide Squad Kill the Justice Twitch Drops or how to get Season 0 rewards.