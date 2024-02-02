Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Batman Boss Guide

Need some help to beat the Batman boss in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League? While other members of DC’s superhero team have their obvious weaknesses, the Caped Crusader is a lot more of a daunting prospect. Fortunately, this fight ends up being quite easy. Here’s how to take him down and continue your quest to save Metropolis.

How to Beat Batman Boss in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Batman is the third main boss fight in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, taking place after you’ve defeated The Flash and Green Lantern, respectively. In the lead-up to the fight, you and the squad hunt for an underground Batcave in Metropolis, before diving in.

Batman Boss Preparation

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

Unlike the other boss fights in the game, there’s a lot of preamble before you actually get a chance to take on Batman. When you arrive at the Batcave, Batman doses all four of the Suicide Squad with Scarecrow’s fear toxin. This is where things get weird.

Split up and unable to see the Batcave due to huge hallucinations manipulating the scenery, the arena for this fight is very hard to get around. The game instructs you to neutralize the toxin by taking turns as all four members of the squad, as you activate three mixers across the room.

This takes a little while due to doing it four times over, but is a straightforward case of following on-screen objective markers. Audio cues will alert you to Batman approaching, either via a gargoyle to shoot down, or a flying bat to counter.

Once you finish activating all of the anti-toxin valves, there’s one more cutscene before the fight begins properly.

Batman Boss Strategy

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

Despite being built up as a herculean task, the Batman boss fight in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is actually incredibly easy. Unlike previous boss fights you can shoot at his to deal damage at all times, not having to wait for certain windows.

Crucially, your traversal powers are disabled during the Batman fight. As such, you have to jump around often, making use of the double-jump feature where you can. Giant-sized due to the fear toxin, Batman has two main attacks: AoE bombs that take up most of the floor and beams that sweep across for you to jump over.

Sporadically while you fight, a counter icon will appear at Batman’s chest. Take advantage of it and he’ll become temporarily incapacitated, at which point you should aim for his head. Headshots are the most reliable way to deal damage here, so this is a good chance to whittle down Batman’s HP bar even further.

Beyond the halfway mark, not too much changes in the boss strategy. It’s much of the same, aside from some floating purple orbs that come in from the side. Shoot those before they explode, then focus your fire back on Batman. Keep going until his health bar hits 0, and the fight will be complete!

That's all for this guide.