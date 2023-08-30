Should You Save or Kill Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Answered

While playing Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll need to make numerous important decisions that will affect the fate of various characters. Among them is the choice of saving or killing Nightsong, who’s been trapped in the Shadowfell realm.

What Happens If You Kill Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

If you decide to kill Nightsong, Shadowheart will use the Spear of Night she obtained from the Silent Library to stab the immortal. Afterward, Shar will bless Shadowheart with power as a reward for fulfilling her mission.

You will also receive the legendary weapon Shar’s Spear of Evening, which deals 6-16 damage. This weapon is imbued with Shar’s Blessing that grants Advantage on saving throws while obscured and deals an additional 1d6 damage to obscured creatures. The user will also become immune to blindness, and you can even cast a level 2 Evocation spell called Shar’s Darkness.

Unfortunately, killing Nightsong will weaken Isobel’s power as a Selunite Cleric, and the Last Light will get assaulted by the Shadow Curse. Everyone in this area will die, including important characters such as Jaheira, Dammon, and Art Cullagh.

What Happens If You Save Nightsong in BG3

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Should you decide to spare Nightsong, you must defeat Balthazar and convince Shadowheart to defy Shar. You must pass a Charisma Check, and its difficulty will depend on the strength of your relationship with Shadowheart. If you romance the woman, you won’t even have to pass a skill check since she’ll listen to your words.

If you succeed, Shadowheart will throw away the Spear of Night, and Nightsong will reveal her true form as an Aasimar. You will get two weapons for sparing Dame Aylin: Moonlight Glaive (Rare) and Selune’s Spear of Night (Legendary).

As a bonus, Nightsong will aid you during your battles against Ketheric Thorm and reduce the strength of the Shadow Curse, allowing the Harper and Jaheira to storm the Moonlight Towers. Once you complete Act 2, you can continue Nightsong’s and Shadowheart’s character quest lines by entering Baldur’s Gate.

Besides saving or killing Nightsong, you will also encounter another dilemma during Act 2 in Baldur’s Gate 3. While exploring the Mind Flayer Colony, you must decide on whether to unleash or annihilate Mizora, who’s trapped inside a Mind Flayer pod.