Should You Report the Refugees to Captain Aelfyr in Avowed’s ‘Escape Plan’ Side Quest?

The “Escape Plan” side mission in Avowed is a pretty easy decision for some, but the decision to report the refugees to Captain Aelfyr is an interesting quest choice on its own, to say the least.

Recommended Videos

Leoflaed and Glaedwine seem like a good pair down on their luck as they turn to you for help by asking if you can confront the smugglers. Be that as it may, loyal soldiers of the Aedyran empire, like Aelfyr, are always happy to hear about traitors.

Let’s get into what happens if you go the optional route to report your new refugee friends.

Should You Report the Refugees to Captain Aelfyr in Avowed?

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

No, you should definitely not go to Captain Aelfyr in Avowed to turn in the refugees, Leoflaed and Glaedwine during “Escape Plan”. Not only will your companions, heavily criticize you for doing so, but you’ll get no extra rewards as well.

You’ll get 470 XP as the quest abruptly ends far sooner than it would have. However, after the Captain thanks you as the Envoy for your service to the Empire, you won’t get anything else in terms of extra money or loot in return.

In terms of your companions, Kai will chastise you in a way that’s not heard of at this point in the game: “You’ve sent them to their deaths. You and your empire gain nothing from this”, in a tone that implies he’s both mad and incredibly disappointed.

Marius will follow suit asking “Did you enjoy that, Envoy? I hope you got something out of it.” implying that you have made the wrong decision.

What if You Help the Refugees?

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

If you follow the “Escape Plan” side mission in Avowed as originally planned, without going to Captain Aelfyr, Leoflaed will grant you the following rewards in return for their help, in addition to 392 XP as you complete the mission:

Softwood Branch x10

Pelt x10

Paradisian Ladder x2

Iron Chunk x10

While you get slightly less XP compared to turning them in, the upgrade materials for weapons and armor make this the definitive way to play through this side quest. As Paradisian Ladder is one of the rarer materials to find, you should take whatever chance you get to obtain more.

Now that you know to not turn the refugees into Captain Aelfyr during “Escape Plan”, find out if there is a way to save Pod & Brentis in Avowed during your confrontation outside of Paradis.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy