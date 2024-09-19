Should You Let the Evolvers Strip Naked in Frostpunk 2? Explained

Members of the Factions in Frostpunk 2 have some interesting ways of showing their displeasure, but the Evolvers take the cake. That’s because they strip naked as a show of protest when you choose to Defeat the Frost, and it’s up to you to decide how to deal with them. But what’s the right choice to make?

What Happens if You Let the Evolvers Strip Naked in Frostpunk 2? Explained

Image Credit: 11 Bit Studios via Twinfinite

After some experimentation, we found that it’s best to let the Evolvers strip naked in Frostpunk 2.

While it is a strange display that causes Tension with other Factions, the act is one of defiance after you choose to pursue a vision for the city different from their own. It allows them to let off steam, and helps them gain more followers after a devastating defeat from a political standpoint.

While this isn’t great for every other faction, it’s actually good for the balance of power. The Faithkeepers don’t gain too much support, and you can continue to steadily build toward Cornerstones aside from Equality and Tradition.

The Evolvers also appreciate your acceptance of their peaceful protest, and you lose less Trust from them than you otherwise would have.

What Happens if You Make the Evolvers Stop Stripping? Explained

The outcome if you make the Evolvers stop stripping, meanwhile, has worse ramifications.

While the Faithkeepers are happier with you, the Evolvers are livid and more likely to gain a Fervour token. This can lead to their Faction protesting more violently, which can damage Districts and injure or kill civilians.

Not only that, but the move deals a major hit to the Evolver’s Trust in you. This makes it harder to use their ability Train Workers, which increases your workers’ efficiency and drastically increases how many resources they produce in every district.

It’s a bad time all around, and we don’t recommend it unless you absolutely need more Trust from the Faithkeepers. It’s not worth the headaches, and a little extra skin shown is a small price to pay for general peace in the city.

And with that, you know everything we have on if you should let the Evolvers strip naked in Frostpunk 2.

