Should You Mass Produce Prosthetics in Frostpunk 2? Explained

One of the stranger choices you can make in Frostpunk 2 is to Mass Produce Prosthetics, and the outcomes of the choice are noteworthy. That’s why we’re here to explain what each choice does, and tell you which one is the best decision.

Frostpunk 2 Mass Produce Prosthetics – What Happens if You Accept? Explained

Shortly after you pass the Mass Produced Goods Law in Frostpunk 2, you’ll be informed that the opportunity to Mass Produce Prosthetics for the population is available, and we highly recommend that you accept the offer.

Though it requires a small amount of the Materials you produce for the rest of your playthrough, this increases your number of active workers and reduces the number of injured workers permanently. This raises your active Workforce overall, and allows you to complete more projects than you otherwise could have.

Not only that, but it’s later revealed that this choice was revered by the city, with workers happy they’re taken care of. As a result, Tension is decreased and you move one step closer toward the Equality Cornerstone, which opens up a plethora of other useful bonuses and Laws you can make use of.

What Happens if You Don’t Mass Produce Prosthetics? Explained

In contrast, there are no positive effects to the opposite decision.

You don’t use as many Materials, but that comes at the cost of a Workforce that sees more frequent injuries and a lower number of available workers overall. This makes it harder to complete most any project, and you can waste a lot of time waiting for workers to recover from injuries when they could otherwise be working toward the creation of new colonies, Frostland exploration, and so much more.

It’s a real no-brainer, and you should take the chance to better your city as soon as it’s available.

Hopefully this cleared up whether or not you should Mass Produce Prosthetics in Frostpunk 2. For more on the game, check out our guides on whether you should Slaughter the Seals or sacrifice the Elders.

