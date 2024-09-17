Should You Slaughter the Seals in Frostpunk 2? Outcomes Explained

Frostpunk 2 is filled with different choices you can make, but the consequences of them aren’t always immediately apparent. As such, you might be unclear on whether or not you should slaughter the Seals. We’re here to clear things up with a guide on the outcomes.

Should You Slaughter the Seals for Food in Frostpunk 2? Outcomes Explained

Image Credit: 11 Bit Studios via Twinfinite

Whether or not you should slaughter the Seals in Frostpunk 2 largely comes down to how well you grasp the mechanics in the prologue chapter.

When the choice is presented to you, you’re almost certain to be short on the resources needed to survive the next Whiteout. Killing the seals opens up an opportunity to quickly stock up on food with plenty of time to spare. You can do that without exiling any elders into the Frostlands or starving your populace at that.

However, this choice does lead to some long-lasting effects for your playthrough. While the Frostlanders in Chapter 1 are more favorable of you, the Faithkeepers are less fond of you due to the choice not aligning with their views of all life being sacred. This can make it harder to pursue certain build paths for your city, and you’ll need to sink more resources into gaining certain Factions’ favor if you decide you want to pursue these builds.

The alternative is to spare them, which can force you to either send your elders out into the Frostland to die or give the order to your Wanderers to Tighten Their Belts, driving up hunger while tanking their Trust in you. Neither one is ideal, but this at least leads to the Faithkeepers supporting you as soon as you start Chapter 1.

How to Save Up 40,000 Food Stocks Without Slaughtering the Seals

If all of this has you desperate to find a way to save up 40,000 Food Stocks without choosing to slaughter the Seals or making any other hard choices, worry not. It’s more than possible and isn’t even that hard once you know what to do.

To start, make your way to as many food resource harvesting points as you can after establishing Oil Extraction Districts. Balance out the amount you harvest with the total number of Material extraction points you have set up. Also, don’t build Food Districts until you have a steady source of resources to keep up with them. Feel free to set up a district at the Seal Colony when you have enough resources. Doing so doesn’t count as slaughtering them.

Once you’ve set up Food Districts for at least three of the harvesting points, create Food Stockpile Hub buildings next to each district. They can be built by clicking the circular icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. They cost roughly half as much as it takes to build Districts.

This increases the amount of food you can stockpile and reduces the workforce drain. That way, you can continue to explore and increase your flow of other resources. It is possible for a harvesting point to be depleted, though. Try not to build a Food Stockpile Hub building unless there’s still a large amount of resources remaining.

Finally, assign all of your Food Districts to work Emergency Shifts via the option at the bottom of their menus. These drive up the output of the affected districts, but can lead to injuries and deaths among your workforce. If this occurs, deactivate the Emergency Shifts so that you don’t lose any more workers unnecessarily. Then, restart them once your injured workers return.

Keep these boosted districts up and running in tandem. You should collect all of the food you need before the Whiteout arrives without killing any Seals whatsoever. As an added bonus, you’ll unlock the No Lesser Evil Achievement. You only get this if you clear the Prologue without making any notable sacrifices.

Hopefully, this cleared up whether or not you should slaughter the Seals in Frostpunk 2. For more on the game, take a look at our guides on how to pass every vote or if you should remove the bodies from the Oil.

