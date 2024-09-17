How to Get Heatstamps Fast in Frostpunk 2

There are a ton of different resources you have to keep track of in Frostpunk 2, but some of the most important ones are Heatstamps. As such, it’s vital that you know how to get Heatstamps fast and how to stay flush with them in order to keep your post-apocalyptic society thriving. Fortunately, we have everything you need to know compiled in this guide.

Frostpunk 2 Heatstamps – How to Farm Heat Stamps Fast and What They Do

In general, Heatstamps are the closest thing you have to currency in Frostpunk 2. You need them in order to fund most any project or the creation of structures, and they’re amassed via regular taxes on your citizens and the successful use of researched ideas, passed Laws, and so forth.

As you may have noticed though, the more passive means of obtaining Heat Stamps don’t always give you the amount you need, or get eaten up almost as fast as you amass them. To that end, we’ve compiled all the different methods you can use to farm up some capital fast down below.

Increase Goods Production

The first and most effective way to drive up your Heatstamps is to increase your Goods production. This is shown via the pot icon in the upper left corner of the screen, and relies on the Industrial Districts you currently have dedicated to Goods production, which you can make happen by clicking on the pot icon from the District’s menu.

To increase the amount these Districts put out, you have a couple of different options. One is to order the workers there to do Emergency Shifts. These drive up the production of goods at the Districts, which in turn cause the overall Heatstamps you earn to increase. Don’t leave the Emergency Shifts active for too long though, as that can lead to worker injuries and deaths, which can drive down their overall effectiveness.

The other option is to pass Laws dedicated to necessities and goods. Doing so can increase the number of Goods you create or drive down the overall desire for goods, which can both make amassing Heatstamps easier.

Either way, just remember that dedicating all of your Industrial Districts to Goods production comes at a cost. In addition to eating up Materials, they won’t be able to make you new Prefabs, which are a necessity for creating new Districts and Buildings.

Raise Funds via Different Factions

Each faction in the game can raise funds in exchange for lowering their overall Trust in you. The amount you receive is based on how many people are actively part of that Faction, so this one becomes more useful when you actively support and help the Factions beforehand.

Bear in mind, though, that it’s harder to raise and maintain Trust at higher difficulty levels. Likewise, you won’t be able to ask a given Faction to Raise Funds for you for a set period after you’ve done so, cutting off that revenue stream.

As such, this method isn’t the best choice for rapid usage. Instead, it’s more of a support option that works well when paired with some of the other options on this list.

Pass Laws That Charge Fees or Amass Profits

Certain Laws in the game can increase the amount of passive Heatstamps you generate via fees charged to the citizens for skipping work or other conditions. These are typically supported by Adaptation or Progress-minded factions like the Evolvers or Society-based laws which don’t require city investments, and are introduced to you as the game progresses.

Do be warned, though, that these all tend to cause sharper increases in Tension due to the additional strain they put on the populace. Only use this method if you have the appropriate abilities needed to reduce your citizens’ Tension on a regular basis.

Increase Your Population

A larger population means you have more citizens you can tax, so it makes sense to increase your population whenever possible.

This occurs regularly as you continue a playthrough, with increases occurring in increments of a thousand or so and increasing as your overall population size balloons. There are also situations where you can recruit new citizens via encounters out in the Frostlands, and the number of people you recruit varies based on what Laws or Research Ideas you currently have unlocked.

To keep up with these increases in population, however, you also need to build enough housing to keep your citizens safe and healthy. Likewise, you’ll need enough food to keep them fed and industrial sectors to make the Goods they need. Remember to factor this into however much you expect to increase your population, or else you’ll wipe out any Heatstamps you accrue with construction costs.

Tear Down Unnecessary Structures

As your playthrough continues, certain structures may prove useless due to the resources they harvest being depleted or alternative facilities being more effective. When this happens, you can tear down the unneeded structures via an option in their menus. Doing so grants you a portion of the Heatstamps put into their construction, and their disappearance reduces the Material drain you suffer as well.

As you might have expected though, there is a drawback to this method. Any building bonuses you had from the structure are removed once it’s gone, which can drive up your required Heat. Consider whether it’s worth more to tear down these structures or leave them up so that your citizens won’t struggle as much during colder seasons.

Hopefully this helps you figure out how to get Heatstamps fast in Frostpunk 2. With any luck, you’ll be swimming in enough currency to build your city toward the heights or lows you’ve always dreamed of. For more on the game, check out our other guides on topics like how to get Prefabs fast and how to pass every vote.

