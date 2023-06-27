Should You Buy a Round for the Hall in Final Fantasy 16?

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Hideaway is the primary home base of Final Fantasy 16, where you can replenish your gear and catch up with old friends. In particular, players can drink their worries away at the Tub & Crown after a long day’s work across the realm. So, if you want to know whether or not you should buy a round for the hall in Final Fantasy 16, here’s what you can expect from this interaction.

Buy a Round for the Hall Decision in FF16

When players select ‘Buy a round for the hall’ in Final Fantasy 16, residents of the Hideaway will praise them for their generous purchase. Although it doesn’t impact the main campaign, this interaction can help you get one of the many achievements, in which you have to spend 36,000 Gil at the Tub & Crown. Therefore, it’s an excellent idea to buy a round for the hall so that you may acquire the Eureka trophy.

Of course, acquiring 36,000 Gil is no easy feat, and it may take some time to complete it. You can do a few things right away, including selling unwanted gear and participating in hunts. But if you want to learn about other alternative options, you can check out our How to Get Money Fast guide.

Once you acquire enough money, you’ll need to select the option a few times, as it only utilizes 10,000 Gil at a time. You can also use a handy trick from YouTuber GosuNoob, where they save the game before the transaction. That way, players can get the trophy and then return to their last file to restore their Gil inventory.

Now that you have a better understanding of the ‘Buy a round for the hall’ selection in Final Fantasy 16, you can learn more about the people of Valisthea in our Bearer explanation guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links for additional FF16 content.

