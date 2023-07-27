Remnant 2 Weight Explained: How to Reduce, Penalties, & More

Remnant 2 features several stats that will affect your gameplay, and among them is Weight. Although it is clear that the stat is related to your gear, the game does not give a deep explanation about Weight. Luckily for you, we have made this guide to help you understand this important stat!

What Is Weight in Remnant 2?

Weight is directly related to your character’s Speed and Stamina. Each armor has a certain Weight number, and you will receive a Stamina Cost Penalty if the total Weight value exceeds a certain threshold. Generally, you want to keep your character as light as possible without sacrificing your defense.

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Light : <25 – You receive no Stamina Cost Penalty and can perform fast dodges.

: <25 – You receive no Stamina Cost Penalty and can perform fast dodges. Normal : 26-50 – You get 25 percent of the Stamina Cost Penalty and can dodge normally.

: 26-50 – You get 25 percent of the Stamina Cost Penalty and can dodge normally. Heavy : 51-75 – You gain 50 percent of the Stamina Cost Penalty, and your Speed is much slower.

: 51-75 – You gain 50 percent of the Stamina Cost Penalty, and your Speed is much slower. Overweight: >76 – You suffer 75 percent of the Stamina Cost Penalty. You cannot dodge and can only perform belly flops.

There are two ways to mitigate Weight stat a bit. First, you can play as the Challenger Archetype, which you can unlock by picking the class at the start of a Campaign or obtaining the Old Metal Tool. This Archetype offers the Strong Back Trait that reduces Armor Encumbrance, allowing you to equip heavy gear.

Second, you can try acquiring the Weightless Weight Amulet, which can boost your Movement Speed and reduce Stamina Costs based on your Armor Encumbrance. Unfortunately, since this item can only be obtained as a random loot drop in Losomn, I can’t tell you its exact location.

Besides the Weight stat, you will also encounter other gameplay mechanics in Remnant 2. For example, when exploring the alien worlds and facing monsters, you will eventually get hit by Status Effects. There are six of them in total, and each will offer different types of challenges you must overcome.