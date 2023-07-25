All Remnant 2 Status Effects & How to Cure Them

There are quite a few different worlds to explore in Remnant 2, and all of them come with different enemy types that may inflict you with various status ailments. It’s important to know how to deal with them, so here’s a rundown of every status effect in Remnant 2 and how to cure them.

How to Cure All Status Effects in Remnant 2

There are a total of six status effects in Remnant 2: Bleeding, Burning, Corroded, Overloaded, Root Rot, and Suppression. All of these effects can be cured with various consumables, and the good news is that you’ll usually be able to find a good supply of these consumables on whatever world you’re on. For instance, if you’re on a world where the enemies have a tendency to inflict Bleed, you should be able to find Bandages pretty easily in that area as well.

If all else fails, you can always purchase these consumables from Dr. Norah at the Ward instead, and keep a good supply of them on hand.

Bleeding

Bleed is a DoT effect that will cause you to take damage over a short period of time. These can be cured with Bandages.

Burning

Similar to Bleed, Burning also causes you to take damage over a short period of time. You can cure this with Mud Rubs, which also increase your Fire Resistance temporarily.

Corroded

Corrosion will cause your armor to deteriorate, which means that you’ll take more damage from enemies. This can be cured with Antidotes, which also increase your Acid Resistance temporarily.

Overloaded

Whenever you get hit by an Overloaded attack, get ready for a massive explosion to go off and for your character to take huge amounts of damage. It’s essentially a bomb-like attack, and you’ll want to use an Ethereal Orb to get rid of it.

Root Rot

Root Rot isn’t necessarily the most damaging status effect in Remnant 2, but it can be the most annoying and debilitating. It’ll cause your character to slow down and cough, effectively immobilizing you for a few seconds. This can be treated with an Oilskin Balm.

Suppression

Finally, the Suppression status effect prevents you from using your perks and skills in combat, which can be fatal. You can cure this with a Timeworn Unguent.

And those are all the status effects in Remnant 2 and how to cure them. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our picks for the best amulets and mutators.