How to Get Old Metal Tool in Remnant 2 (& What It Does)

While you can buy regular items like Ammos and Consumables from vendors, they also sell strange objects with no clear utilities in Remnant 2. Among them is the Old Metal Tool, which the game describes as a sturdy and reliable tool with no clear purpose. Although you may want to skip buying this item, it is actually a valuable object that some players may not want to pass purchasing!

Remnant 2 Old Metal Tool Location

The only way to acquire the Old Metal Tool is by purchasing the item from Reginald “Reggie” Malone in Ward 13 for 1,500 Scraps. You can find the old man sitting beside a chess table near Mudtooth. The first time you speak with Reggie, the man will drag you into a conversation before you can purchase items from his shop.

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Since the Old Metal Tool is the main material used to make the Challenger Archetype Engram, you won’t be able to buy this item if you pick this class as your primary Archetype. However, because I chose the Handler Archetype when I spoke to Wallace, I could buy the object to unlock the Challenger class in my playthrough.

How to Use Old Metal Tool in Remnant 2

Now that you have the Old Metal Tool, you can visit our friendly Mystic, Wallace, on the dock to create the Challenger Archetype Engram. The Steel Enswell requires the Old Metal Tool, 10 Lumenite Crystals, and 1,000 Scraps.

Image Credit: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Once you have the Engram, you can open the menu screen and go to the Archetype page to equip the Steel Enswell. Although you can use the Challenger Archetype as your primary class, please note that you will start at level 1 and need to upgrade it from the ground up.

Besides buying the Old Metal Tool to access the Challenger Archetype, you can also unlock other secret classes in Remnant 2. For example, you can get the Invader Archetype by acquiring the Wooden Shiv material. It’s not easy, though, because you will need a special melee weapon called Dreamcatcher and reach the final world, Root Earth.