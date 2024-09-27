Remnant 2 The Dark Horizon All DLC Rings & Amulets

Remnant 2 has added over 30 new pieces of equipment in the form of Rings and Amulets, some of which are stronger than ever before. For those of you chasing 100% completion, we’re going to go for a complete breakdown of all Rings and Amulets in Remnant 2: The Lost Horizon DLC, including their effects and locations.

All Remnant 2 The Dark Horizon DLC Rings

Here is a list of all Rings in Remnant 2 The Lost Horizon, including their effects and locations in chronological order.

Important Note: For the random world drop items, we suggest using Boss Rush mode, as it guarantees that you get drops you haven’t unlocked or collected yet.

Ring Effect How to Find Breach Accelerator Increases Movement Speed and Physical Damage by 5%. Bonus is doubled when HASTE is active On your very first Glider, when you use the first Air Vent, instead of heading into the second air vent ahead, drop down to the ledge and explore the door to the right. Bypass Primer While in combat, Crouching or Combat Slide generates a stationary 3m x 1.5m Energy Shield with 300 Health, which blocks enemy projectiles. Complete the Stealth event inside one of the procedurally generated dungeons. Burden of the Protector Reduces incoming SHIELD Duration by 50%. Increases SHIELD Amount by 15% Complete the Stealth event inside one of the procedurally generated dungeons on your first try. Security Half Measure On Relic Use, sacrifices 15% of Max Health and grants a SHIELD for 10% of the wearer’s Max Health to allies within 8m. Lasts 15s. Exit the final boss arena and take the glider path towards the right till you come across a room on the cliffside. Ring of Ordinance Allows Heavy Weapon Ammo to gradually regenerate while in both Heavy Carry or turret modes. Doubles the stowed Ammo Regeneration Rate. Random drop in Dormant N’Erudian Facility’s gas chamber event. Transient Cord On Relic Use, increases Critical Chance by 10% and Critical Damage by 10% for 15s. Random world drop in the Argonomy Sector or inside the Detritus Foundry on a corpse. Combat Shield Generator Finish the Logistics Bridge dungeon, and you’ll find it near the back of the room at the end. Power the exposed cable inside the Mucid Terrarium dungeon with electricity and open the subsequent doors to find it. Siphon Filter Increases All Damage dealt by an amount equal to an active HASTE bonus. Grants HASTE when within 15m of an entity suffering from SLOW. In the Logistics Bridge dungeon, break a pot on the opposite left side and cross over to the newly opened path. This location is after the third mini checkpoint. Burden of the Excavator Explosions cannot Critical Hit. Increases Explosive Damage by 35%. When the wearer’s Health drops below 25%, gain a SHIELD for 50% of total current Grey Health for 10s. Max 50% SHIELD. Clear Halo After 10s of not being damaged, generate a SHIELD for 10% of Max Health over 2s. In the Athenaeum Wek dungeon, find the Glyph under the floor with 4 platforms and complete the puzzle up top to unlock the Clear Halo. Ring of Phantom Pain Missing Health is converted to 10 Grey Health per second. Reduces Grey Health Regeneration by 90%. Purchase from Reggie in Ward 13 after completing Boss Rush. Disaster Converter When wearer’s Health drops below 25%, gain a SHIELD for 50% of total current Grey Health for 10s. Max 50% SHIELD. Appears next to the first elevator you board after defeating the final boss in the DLC map. Custodians Bastion Increases Armor by 1 per 2% of active SHIELD. Max 100 Bonus Armor. Talk to The Gardener after defeating the final boss Alepsis-Taura. Wired Inhibitor Applying a Negative Status Effect on an enemy also applies SLOW for 1s. Max 5s. Can be crafted at Spark with x1 House Lythla Glyph and x25 Alien Alloy. Demolition Coil Unarmed Charged Melee Attacks explode when hitting an enemy, dealing 30% additional Explosive Damage over 1.5m. Random drop in N’Erud. Detonating Cord On Relic Use, increases Explosive Damage by 10% for 15s and casts a 3m Explosive AOE, which deals 100 Base Damage. Can spawn as a World Drop in the North or East of the Argonomy Sector in N’Erud Empowering Loop Increases Ranged Damage by 15%. Slows Firearm Charge Time by 10% and reduces Fire Rate by 10%. World loot pool in Yaesha. Feeding Tube While in combat, auto-consume the compatible item in the first quick-slot every 30s. Random World Drop in N’Erud. Force Multiplier Overcharging Charge Weapons grants 1.05x Weapon Damage Per 0.5s while Charge is held beyond the Perfect Release Window. Max 1.3x. Crafted at Spark with x1 Decorum Cipher and x25 Alien Alloy. Impact Augment When a single source of Enemy Damage exceeds 15% of Max Health, increases All Damage dealt by 3% for 10s. Max 5 stacks. Random World Drop in N’Erud. Infinity Pocket Reloading an Empty Magazine refills 10% of the stowed weapon’s Max Ammo. When stowed weapon is full, the refill applies to the primary weapon. Random World Drop in N’Erud. Mortal Coil Increases All Damage dealt by 1% for every 2% of the wearer’s total Lifesteal. Max 20% All Damage. Crafted at Spark with x1 Fruit of Death and x25 Ancient Alloy. Nanofiber Strand Increases SHIELD Amount by 10%. Random World Drop in N’Erud. Nightmare Sigil On Perfect Dodge, increases base Lifesteal by 5% for 10s. Random World Drop in Losomn. Ring of Ashes Stowed weapons generate 15 Mod Power per second. Crafted at Spark with x1 Crimson King Coin and x25 Mythril Alloy. Ring of Bones On Relic Use, increases All Damage by 10% for 15s. Random World Drop. Shield Alternator Activating a Mod that costs 100 Mod Power or greater generates a SHIELD for 20% of Max Health. Lasts 15s. Dropped by the Prototype when you find all Robot Parts. Spirit Alternator Incoming SHIELD grants 150% of the SHIELD generated as Mod Power. Given by the Prototype when you find all Robot Parts and interact with the Memory Core beforehand. Stone of Revelation Increases Mod Generation and Mod Damage by 5%. Bonus is doubled against EXPOSED targets. Random World Drop in Losomn. Strand of Sinew Slows Firearm Charge Time by 30% and increases Ranged Charge Damage by 20%. Crafted at Spark with x1 Nightweaver Stone Doll and x25 Mythril Alloy. Symbol of Royalty On Perfect Dodge, grants 1 stack of BULWARK for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Trade Kolket’s Key in at Spark’s shop. Tolerance Band Decreases Firearm Charge Time by 10% and increases Perfect Charge Window for applicable ranged weaponry. Random Drop in N’Erud.

All Remnant 2 The Dark Horizon DLC Amulets

The following is a complete list of all Amulets you can collect in The Dark Horizon DLC, their effects, and how to find them.

Ring Effect How to Find Relay Device Swapping Firearms increases Ranged Damage by 20% for 1.5s plus an additional 0.5s for each round in the Magazine. Max 15s. Take the first Glider in the Withered Necropolis and land on the platform on the right side when making your way down. Zero Hour Increases All Damage by 20% and Critical Chance by 10%. Each Weight Class above LIGHT reduces All Damage bonus by 5% and Critical Chance by 2.5%. A random world drop in N’Erud. Found in an open area near the third World Stone of the Argonomy Sector on the plate leading to the first Tower. Zero Divide Gain Infinite Ammo Reserves and Increases Ranged Damage by 15%. Random world drop in N’Erud. Crisis Core When a single source of Enemy Damage exceeds 15% of Max Health, trigger effects that require Perfect Dodge and gain 15% Damage Reduction for 3s. Random world drop in N’Erud. Found on a corpse in the Stagnant Manufactory. Quantum Memory Combat Slide reloads currently equipped Firearm. Perfect Dodge Combat Slide reloads both firearms. Found in the Detritus Foundry under the arboretum, where you find the Crop Sample. Chef Medal On Perfect Dodge, automatically trigger effects that require Relic Use to activate. Give the Crop Sample quest item from the Detritus Foundry to Duane at Ward 13, and speak to him again after a minute to receive the Chef Medal Amulet. Short Circuit While a SHIELD is active, increases Critical Chance and Critical Damage by 10%, Skill Cooldowns reduced by 6% once every 5s. Power the exposed cable inside the Mucid Terrarium dungeon with electricity and open the subsequent doors to find it. Brazen Amalgam Increases Critical Chance by 1.5% and Movement Speed while Aiming by 2.5% per second. Max 10 stacks. Dodge, Slide, or Flop removes stacks. In the Logistics Bridge dungeon, jump off towards the right side before crossing the third train line and land on the platform below. Exhaust Valve Increases Heat Decay Rate by 25%, and Weapons that Generate Heat no longer Overheat. At Max Heat, Fire Rate reduced by 20%. In the Noxious Gas Chamber dungeon event, find a small gap in the floor where you fight the Amalgam. Return here after completing the dungeon to collect it. Echo Chamber Increases Explosive Damage by 10% and AOE Size by 25%. Inflicting Explosive Damage applies EXPOSED for 5s. Complete the Upward Colisseum event in the Athenaeum Wek dungeon and head up the elevator. Insipid Talon On Perfect Dodge, increases All Damage dealt by 2% and Damage Reduction by 1% for 10s. Max 15 stacks. Defeat the One True King without taking any hits. Cessation Bulbel Activating a Mod consumes all current SHIELD. For every 20 SHIELD consumed, increases All Damage by 4% for 10s. Max 10 stacks. Go to the Root Plant located in the garden in Ward 13, added in DLC 2. Offer the Crop Sample from DLC 3 and Nimue’s Blood-Marred Vow from DLC 2. Canine Keepsake Increases All Damage by 2.5%, Critical Chance by 1.5%, and Critical Damage by 1.5% for every 5% of total Health present as Grey Health. Found as a random World Drop in Yaesha. Hangman’s Noose Restricts Health to 50% and backfills with permanent Grey Health. All incoming damage is fully converted into Grey Health and cannot be removed. Found in the World Loot Pool in Losomn. Ornate Amulet Activating a Skill increases All Damage by 5% for 10s. Max 5 stacks. Can be crafted at Spark with x1 Ornate Lockbox and x50 Ancient Alloy. Reaction Chain Increases Mod Damage by 20%. Activating a Mod generates 50% of Mod Power Spent to the Stowed Weapon’s Mod. Random drop in N’Erud. Timekeeper’s Forfeit Increases Status Effect Damage by 50%. Applying a Status Effect to an enemy also applies it to the wearer. Can be crafted at Spark with x1 Clockwork Pinion and x50 Mythril Alloy. Volatile Cartridge Increases Explosive Critical Chance and Explosive Critical Damage by 1% for every 5% of Max Health protected by a SHIELD. Can be crafted at Spark. You will need the following materials: x1 Override Pin and x50 Alien Alloy.

That completes the full list of all new Rings and Amulets in The Dark Horizon DLC for Remnant 2, their effects, and how to find them. Hopefully, this guide helps you in your 100% completion efforts. Meanwhile, check out the robot parts quest and check out all DLC 3 weapon locations.

