Remnant 2 Boss Rush Mode, Explained

Remnant 2’s latest update adds a brand new mode to the game that adds a ton of replayability to the game for free. The Boss Rush mode will be added as a free update alongside the Dark Horizon DLC. Veteran players and enthusiasts will love this mode, so if you’re planning on getting back into Remnant 2, here’s everything you need to know about the Remnant 2 Boss Rush Mode.

How to Start Boss Rush Mode

To start the Boss Rush mode in Remnant 2 you need to unlock the Ward 13 World Crystal. From here, go into the settings and you’ll see the option for Boss Rush next to the Adventure mode. Open up Boss Rush mode and you’ll see three different versions you can start.

Image via Gunfire Games

Triple Threat: An intense challenge of three back-to-back boss fights.

An intense challenge of three back-to-back boss fights. Trial By Fire: A brutal crucible of six different bosses and the Annihilation final boss.

A brutal crucible of six different bosses and the Annihilation final boss. The Gauntlet: This hardcore challenge requires you to face 19 bosses, as well as the Annihilation final boss.

Pick your preferred Boss Rush and then you can select between the four standard difficulties: Survivor, Veteran, Nightmare, and Apocalypse.

Boss Rush Mode Mechanics

The Boss Rush mode isn’t just a simple boss rush as the name suggests. There are actually certain items that have a chance of spawning and randomized rewards from defeating the final bosses of each area that provide powerful perks for future fights. This makes the Boss Rush play out like a Roguelike.

Each area will feature not just the main boss of that area, but you might have to face a mini-boss before you’re able to enter the boss shroud. You will be dropped into an arena full of enemies and your task is to find the boss shroud while taking care of the enemies around you.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you defeat the shroud boss of an area, you will be presented with three choices for rewards. These rewards are randomized and can provide powerful buffs like on-hit effects, on-kill effects, and stat buffs.

Lastly, your healing artifact feels very limited due to the nature of the game mode, however, you can find items around the map that will restore charges or give you other upgrades and perks. Keep an eye out on the mini-map and don’t ignore exploration!

That’s all you need to know about the basics of the new Boss Rush mode for Remnant 2. If you’re also getting into the DLC, learn how to get started with the DLC.

