How to Start The Remnant 2 Dark Horizon DLC

The Dark Horizon DLC is here, and it’s the largest DLC so far for Remnant 2. It adds a brand new self-contained adventure with a ton of challenging new content and some reworked older content as well. If you’re excited about the new DLC, then you should know where it places in the story and how you can access and start the Remnant 2 The Dark Horizon DLC.

How to Start Remnant 2 The Dark Horizon DLC

You can start the Dark Horizon DLC just like the previous DLC. To start The Dark Horizon, you simply need to head to the World Stone in Ward 13, open the World Settings, head to Adventure Mode, then select “Reroll Adventure Mode” at the bottom. Afterward, scroll over to the right to select “The Dark Horizon” and then choose a difficulty level.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Then you can return to the main World Stone screen and teleport to the Devoid Quietus available in N’Erud.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Dark Horizon DLC Content

The Dark Horizon DLC is a self-contained adventure that takes place separately from the main story of the game. You can experience the DLC as soon as you complete the tutorial and unlock the Ward 13 World Stone. Expect around six hours of playtime for your first run, and even more hours if you plan on unlocking all the secrets and experiencing all the available content. Some notable new additions are:

A new storyline, new areas, and dungeons were added to the N’Erud region. You can still run into older dungeons.

The new Archetype, The Warden, was added to the game and it can provide defense or offense with its handy drone.

New characters and bosses are introduced to N’Erud.

New items such as over five new weapons, 30 new rings and amulets, and various other collectibles were added.

A new Prism system that adds another layer of character building and min-maxing stats to your loadouts.

Unique new Boss Rush mode that features three different types of Boss Gauntlets for enthusiasts looking for a roguelike challenge mode.

General QoL improvements.

That’s all you need to know about the new content in the Remnant 2 The Dark Horizon DLC and how to start it. For more guides, also check out details on the boss rush mode, and all Dark Horizon DLC bosses.

