All Robot Part Locations in Remnant 2 The Dark Horizon

One of the first quests you’ll find in the Remnant 2 DLC is the quest to repair a broken robot that needs your help. You need to find a repair station and the remaining parts scattered throughout the giant map of N’Erud. We’ll go over how to find the Repair Station and all four Robot Parts in this guide, alongside the outcome of completing this quest.

Recommended Videos

All Robot Part Locations

You start this quest as soon as you start the DLC and go through the first cutscene. We’re going to go over all four Robot Part locations:

Prototype Robot Head: Found on the floor as soon as you watch the first The Dark Horizon DLC cutscene.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Prototype Robot Arm: Proceed forward from here until you reach the first open area with enemies. Make your way forward towards the rightmost corner where you’ll see blue spectral wires and a spectral enemy. You will find the Robot arm here.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Prototype Robot Claw: Make your way towards the next area, Withered Necropolis. In the middle of this map past the first checkpoint, you will see a large bridge. Head towards the leftmost side of this bridge to find the Robot Claw.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Prototype Memory Core: The last item we need can be found on the other side of the bridge. Head towards the opposite side of the bridge from the Robot Claw location but don’t fully traverse it. Instead, drop down on the left side where you see the first glider platform. You’ll see a crevice underneath it towards the right side where you can find the memory core.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Those are the locations for all four robot repair components you need for this quest. Now to find the Robot Repair lab.

Repair the Core

If you try to repair the robot as is without fixing up the memory core, it will immediately attack you and start a boss fight. However, it’s actually possible to avoid this outcome and get the good ending. Open up your inventory and inspect the Memory Core. You’ll find a switch on its back that can be flipped to fix it. Doing this skips the boss fight and nets you the reward and achievement ‘B.O.T’. However, this will result in missing out on the Mutator reward for the boss fight.

Repair Lab Location

If you’ve been exploring the Agronomic Sector you might have come across this lab already. If not, then it’s not too hard to find from the Withered Necropolis area. Back towards the bridge where you find the Claw and Memory Core, you will see a shining yellow door on the opposite side of the bridge leading to a different area. This door leads you directly back to the Repair Lab in the Agronomic Sector.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can now repair and rebuild the robot and listen to an audio log that explains the origin of another robot in this area looking for life.

If you simply repair the robot without interacting with the memory core, you will get The Prototype boss fight where you need to beat the Robot which is now a boss. It’s a fairly standard boss fight and completing it nets you a Mutator and a ring that provides shields for using Mods that require 100+ Mod power.

That’s all you need to know about the Robot quest in Remnant 2 and all Robot part locations. Learn about the new Boss Rush mode while you’re here.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy