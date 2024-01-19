Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – All Prophecy Sand Jar Locations (Written in the Sand Trophy & Achievement)

With time working in mysterious ways and secrets everywhere to be found, Mount Qaf is a peculiar location that players will slowly get to grips with in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. However, what doesn’t change is the quest to save Prince Ghassan. This guide will reveal everything to know about all Prophecy Sand Jar locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

What are Prophecy Sand Jars in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

In Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, players will come across glowing sand jars that can be destroyed. Doing so will release prophetic sand that will start to fill out a large fresco found near the Haven, which will reveal the entire timeline of Sargon’s quest and the possibilities that await as part of the Prophecy of Mount Qaf side quest. Collecting all 30 sand jars and completing the fresco will also net players the Written in the Sand trophy and achievement.

Naturally, this will not be a straightforward task, as these sand jars are never found in plain sight. Instead, players will have to use all of their time powers as well as platforming skills to get to the harder ones found around Mount Qaf.

To kick it off, interact with the sand jar that is right in front of the fresco located at this location below:

Now, the hunt for the 30 sand jars located around the world can begin in earnest. None of the jars are missable, and it is highly recommended that players gain all of the time powers available to Sargon before attempting to finish off this quest.

All Locations of Prophecy Sand Jars in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Lower City

There are four sand jars that can be found in this region.

Sand Jar #1

Located just below the Haven, get past the platforming challenges and those pesky spikes to get to this sand jar.

Sand Jar #2

The second sand jar in the Lower City is to the left of the main giant statue area. Watch out for the fatal traps along the way.

Sand Jar #3

Follow the path down below the fresco, and use the Chakram to gain access to this particular sand jar.

Sand Jar #4

Use the Dimensional Claw to capture an explosive barrel, head to the location shown on the map, blow up the glowing yellow wall, and proceed to the end of the area for this sand jar.

Hyrcanian Forest

There are just two sand jars that can be found in the Hyrcanian Forest.

Sand Jar #5

An easy-to-miss location; be sure to use the walls to jump up onto this alcove to find the first sand jar in the area.

Sand Jar #6

This will require players to destroy a hidden wall on the left edge of this area. Attack three times, and a new path will reveal itself. Follow it all the way to the end while avoiding the purple spikes, and the jar will be waiting at the end.

The Depths

The Depths is home to three sand jars that can be broken to add to the fresco.

Sand Jar #7

The Depths is full of corners and alternating paths, so do not overlook this particular dead end that houses the first sand jar of the area.

Sand Jar #8

The rolling traps will be your biggest problem here. Once that’s avoided, slide through the hole in the wall to reach this sand jar.

Sand Jar #9

Similarly, you can miss out on this sand jar if you are not paying attention. Look for the hole in the wall to slide through, and this sand jar will be in your sights.

Sacred Archives

Four sand jars can be obtained in the Sacred Archives in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Sand Jar #10

Located within the prison, players will get here if they get captured by the Jailer or visit the area after getting the key from defeating the Jailer. Look to the bottom right cell, throw the Chakram through, and teleport to its location to find this sand jar above.

Sand Jar #11

With the Clairvoyance power at his fingertips, Sargon will be able to alternate between dimensions in order to reach this sand jar at the end of the platforming challenge.

Sand Jar #12

Look for the small hole below the wall in this area, and slide through to find this easy-to-miss sand jar.

Sand Jar #13

In the area with the lift, use the double jump ability to get on top of it and then to the right at the very top. This will lead players to a sand jar.

Soma Tree

There are three sand jars that can be found in this region.

Sand Jar #14

A sand jar that is quite hard to miss, follow the path to the area and keep jumping up to find this one.

Sand Jar #15

Locate the hidden wall to the right before some steps, and destroy it to reveal a new path. Follow the path and throw the Chakrm through the metal bars. Teleport to it, and the sand jar is at the end.

Sand Jar #16

From the nearby Wak-Wak Tree, head to the right but instead of going through the path, jump up and follow the walls to a new area, where the sand jar can be found near some purple spikes.

Sunken Harbor

There are three sand jars that can be found in this region.

Sand Jar #17

In this area that goes vertically, be sure to slide down on the right side to reach a small side area where the sand jar resides.

Sand Jar #18

Near the bottom of this particular area, players might feel that there is nothing of note. However, make use of those suspended walls to wall jump and dash to this sand jar at the extreme right.

Sand Jar #19

Only possible once players have the double jump, get to the location where there are plenty of spikes and logs. Time your jumps carefully, and eventually, you will reach the top with this sand jar up for grabs.

Pit of Eternal Sands

There are three sand jars that can be found in the Pit of Eternal Sands.

Sand Jar #20

Follow the sand stream and keep jumping upwards to reach a seemingly dead end. Attack the wall to the left to destroy it, and the sand jar can be found within the secret room.

Sand Jar #21

Located near the central ruins of the Pit of Eternal Sands, follow either over or under the walls and this sand jar will be in plain sight.

Sand Jar #22

A sand jar that requires more work, watch out for the various pillar traps that trigger once Sargon is within the impact point. Stay agile and use them as wall jump opportunities, and use Shadow of the Simurgh to switch places near the end in order to get to the sand jar.

Raging Sea

There is but one sand jar that can be found in this region.

Sand Jar #23

A more straightforward affair, be sure to explore this area fully to find the sand jar in one of the suspended ship cabins. Use your dash and double jump to reach it and add it to the collection.

Hidden Village

There is also only one sand jar that can be found in this region.

Sand Jar #24

After reaching the Hidden Village from the Hycarnian Forest, you will reach the lighthouse. Climb through its inner areas and this sand jar can be found on the exterior of the highest levels.

Tower of Silence

There are three sand jars that can be found in this region.

Sand Jar #25

Be sure to loop around and head towards this corner of the area, using wall jumps, air dashes, and the Fabric of Time in order to reach the platform with the sand jar.

Sand Jar #26

This sand jar will be tantalizingly out of reach, but smart use of the Shadow of Simurgh and the Fabric of Time will enable players to get behind the wall to reach it.

Sand Jar #27

Located seemingly in the middle of nothing, get to the area and avoid those rolling boulders, before dropping down a vertical shaft and into a secret area on the left to reach this sand jar.

Upper City

The final three sand jars can be found in this region.

Sand Jar #28

An easy enough find, head to this area above the giant weights that move up and down, and get to the corner in order to locate this sand jar.

Sand Jar #29

In the upper levels of the Upper City, there will be an area full of archers and locked doors. Keep progressing and pulling levels and eventually, it will lead you to a structure with the sand jar inside.

Sand Jar #30

The final sand jar is found on a rooftop where the lift goes from the Sacred Archives to the Upper City. Look out for the wing symbol on the map to find the right area.

Reward for Finding All Prophecy Sand Jars in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Now, return to the fresco area and interact with the central sand jar. This will fill up the full picture on the wall, all while dropping large amounts of time crystals, a few Azure Ingots, Soma Petals, and even amulets, which are all excellent rewards for taking the time to seek everything out.

That's everything to know when it comes to all Prophecy Sand Jar locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.