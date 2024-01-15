How to Get Double Jump in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is filled to the brim with tricky platforming challenges, and most all of them are made easier by getting the double jump. That’s why we’re here to help you figure out how to get it as fast as possible.

Bear in mind, though, that we will need to get into light spoilers for the game’s story in order to explain how to get it. Consider this your one and only *Spoiler Warning* .

Where to Find the Double Jump Ability in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Known in-game as the Gravity Wings, the double jump in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is only unlocked after you beat the god Azhdaha in the Pit of Eternal Sands roughly halfway though the story. Please note that you won’t be able to access this boss fight until you’ve progressed the main story a decent amount, and that you’ll need the Dimensional Claw and Clairvoyance abilities to unlock the door leading to Azhdaha.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Following the boss fight with her, Sargon is told he must communicate with the four Celestial Guardians by firing celestial arrows at them from specific points on the map. To achieve this, Azhdaha gives Sargon a new Simurgh Feather containing the double jump ability.

How and Where to Use Double Jump

You can then use your double jump freely from then on by pressing the jump button — X on PlayStation or A on Xbox — directly after using your regular jump or your Simurgh Dash. It’s also worth noting that it recharges anytime you make contact with the ground or a wall you can grip or slide down, meaning you can feasibly use the double jump repeatedly during platforming segments.

There are several areas where you can make use of it too. Aside from the areas marked by your main quest, there are also plenty of spaces and formerly inaccessible areas in the Lower City, Hyrcanian Forest, Sunken Harbor, and Sacred Archives. Keep an eye out for platforms and walls just out of reach, as well as trap-filled spaces you might be able to squeeze through with a little more air time.

And that’s all there is to know about how to get the double jump in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. Be sure to check out our other guides and articles on the game down below if there are any other topics you need help with.