Forest Queen Kiana is not only one of the most exhilarating battles in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, she’s also one of the most challenging. With this handy step-by-step guide, we’ll assist you in your quest to master the fight and prove triumphant over the forest invader. Here’s a thorough step-by-step guide on how to beat Kiana in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Forest Queen Kiana Boss Fight Guide

Kiana has three distinct phases that progressively add additional attacks to form devastating combos. The first phase is the most basic and is a good place to learn Kiana’s patterns as a whole.

Before getting into the details of the guide, here’s a quick outline of things to watch out for and be aware of regarding the Kiana battle.

Watch for the shiny red eyes; those are your cue to dodge and get away. You can parry the attacks that are bright yellow.

Use bow & arrows to get rid of exploding plants as soon as they’re dispersed.

Focus on evading and surviving the transition phases; they don’t last very long

Use Shadow of Armurgh to warp behind Kiana in phase three’s swirling spear sweep.

Phase One of Kiana Fight in Prince of Persia

The very first action Kiana takes is a charging bite from the shadows of the background. This attack is easily telegraphed and allows for plenty of room for error. Just dodge when you see the bright red eyes emerging out of the darkness in the middle of the background. You’re given a large attack window to pummel the boss with right after Kiana misses her target, so don’t hesitate here and attack!

The next attack is a targetted spear throw from Kiana followed by the wolf doing a slow sweeping horizontal attack on the ground. Focus first on avoiding the spear since that gets thrown at you first. Dodge or jump as soon as you see the spear reticle blink.

Now jump over the wolf while doing downward slices on him below, taking special care to avoid the glowing red indicator on the eyes.

The next attack comes from below ground. The wolf aggressively springs up from below and Kiana shoots some exploding plants to the ground. You’ll know Kiana is about to emerge from below when you see swirls of wind around you. Avoid the red eyes at all costs and when you see them blink, dodge out of the way immediately.

Despite how tempting it might be to just ignore the explosive spores Kiana shoots, don’t; these will not only damage you but stun you, leaving Kiana’s most devastating attacks open to finish the blow.

Quickly dispatch the spores from a distance with your bow to avoid their explosions. I didn’t get rid of the spores and got stunned and then pummeled to death several times as a result; don’t make my mistake!

When you see Kiana tossing her yellow glowing spear, either parry it back at her or jump over it and then dodge the return arc coming back to her.

These attacks from Kiana repeat until the second phase of the fight. You’ll know it’s the second phase when you get transitioned into a different scene, one with stark red and black outlines like this.

Mainly focus on avoiding attacks for this transition sequence, as it doesn’t last very long until phase two starts. Dodge the downward strike at all costs. The rest of her moves here consist of very rapid horizontal sweeps. One pattern that works well is to jump over her when she’s near the ground and then slide under her for her next air sweep.

Where she sweeps depends on your position, so alternating from jump to slide works really well here.

Phase Two

Phase two is mostly the same as phase one, but more aggressive with added moves on each attack. Kiana does the same charging bite background attack as before, except this time follows it up with a V-shaped spear attack.

This time, your attack window occurs after the three spears hit the ground. Attack at any of the three spear shadows for some good damage.

Kiana now follows up the horizontal wolf sweep with an even larger horizontal sweep.

The only way to avoid this followup sweep attack is to use Shadow of the Simurgh to teleport behind Kiana. Set a shadow near the start of her attack, run back a bit, and then teleport to that shadow behind her to avoid this devastating attack.

The spear boomerang move is now joined by the wolf shooting a laser covering all of the ground area. Focus on jumping off the ground and avoiding the laser first. You can dodge in the air to safely land on the ground again, but be aware of Kiana’s returning spear boomerang.

Repeat these patterns until the second transition occurs sending you into the transition scene again. This part is identical to the first time, so just focus on dodging her horizontal strikes and surviving the transition.

Phase Three

Phase three is the most aggressive, but it shouldn’t last long if you’ve memorized the previous phases.

The wolf bite attack from the shadows is now followed up by a horizontal laser.

Jump immediately after you dodge the bite to avoid the incoming laser and then attack when the wolf’s head moves in the other direction.

The spear boomerang from before now gets volleyed by the wolf back to Kiana. The wolf volleys it back across the ground, so jump out of the way.

This volley is followed up by a flying spear attack from the sky that can be parried. Look for the yellow blink just before contact and parry for a powerful and stylish counterattack, or just dodge it.

There aren’t any differences in this phase besides Kiana throwing a greater number of exploding plants on the ground, so repeat these strategies to win the fight.

That's everything you need to know about how to beat the Kiana boss fight in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.