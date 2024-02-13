Persona 3 Reload Let Me Hear Music Unique to Gekkoukan Request

Elizabeth will make various requests to learn more about human life in Persona 3 Reload. In Request number 39, she asks you to let her hear music unique to Gekkoukan. If you want to know how to get this item, you can read our guide to find out its location.

Recommended Videos

How to Complete Let Me Hear Music Unique to Gekkoukan Request in Persona 3 Reload

Like Elizabeth’s Request to try the Potent Medicine, you can also find music unique to Gekkoukan at your high school. Unfortunately, the Velvet Room attendant does not give any useful info about its location, and many players may never find this song in Persona 3 Reload.

To get this bizarre music, you must visit the PA Room on the second floor of Gekkoukan High School. The fastest path to this location is by teleporting to your class, exiting, and then turning left. Unlike your class that you can explore, you cannot usually enter the PA Room, and it will appear gray in the mini-map.

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

You can investigate the PA Room and hear two students speaking about strange music inside. According to them, the song is called Gekkoukan Boogie, and they jokingly say that it is the music that plays when a teacher enters a classroom.

The game will give you a prompt where you can enter the PA Room to ask for the song. The students inside will be surprised at the protagonist‘s action, but they let you take the record of Gekkoukan Boogie since they have no need for it. Once you have the key item, you can go to Elizabeth at Paulownia Mall.

As a reward for bringing Elizabeth music unique to Gekkoukan, you will receive the Female Uniform Summer outfit. You can equip this cosmetic skin via the Equip menu in Persona 3 Reload. It will change your female allies’ outfits in Tartarus so they can fight while wearing their Gekkoukan Summer Uniform.