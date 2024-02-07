How to Get Potent Medicine in Persona 3 Reload

Elizabeth is very curious about the human world, and she will make various requests to the protagonist in Persona 3 Reload. At one point, the Velvet Room attendant will even ask you to bring her Potent Medicine.

Persona 3 Reload Potent Medicine Location

To complete Elizabeth’s Request number 20, you will need to bring her a strange drug called Potent Medicine. Unfortunately, the Velvet Room attendant will give you no clue about the location of this item, and some players may get confused when they can’t find any after visiting Aohige Pharmacy.

Unlike regular drugs, you cannot get Potent Medicine from shops since it is a special concoction created by Mr. Edogawa. You can meet with this teacher after school in the Nurse’s Office on the first floor of Gekkoukan High School.

Although Mr. Edogawa is initially reluctant to give you this drug, he finally relents after you claim it’s for an emergency. Once you have the item, you can travel to Paulownia Mall and enter the hidden alley where the Velvet Room’s entrance stands.

Elizabeth will drink the Potent Medicine immediately and comment on its taste. After completing her Request, she will give you a one-handed sword called Steel Pipe for the protagonist. Here are its stats:

Attack: 110

Accuracy: 85

Effect: +Confuse (high)

Besides offering Potent Medicine to Elizabeth, you can also visit the Nurse’s Office to consume the drug yourself. Although there are rumors about its lethality, the drug is completely safe.

It tastes quite nasty, but you can gain one point for Courage when you drink this beverage. As a bonus, you don’t have to spend your afternoon when attempting this challenge, and you can use it to hang out with your companions, such as Yuko.

That’s everything you need to know about how you can get Potent Medicine. For more Persona 3 Reload content, you can check out our guide on how to increase your Charm.

