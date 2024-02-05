Persona 3 Reload Yuko Gift Guide

Yuko is one of several girls you can romance in Persona 3 Reload. Besides spending time with her, you can also give her gifts to increase her favorability. In this guide, we’ll explain the best gifts you can offer to Yuko.

Best Yuko Gift in Persona 3 Reload

When hanging out with Yuko, you can give her certain gifts to get her favor. You can get between one to three points, which you may need to unlock her next Social Link event. Here is the list of the best gifts you can offer to the club manager:

Gifts Yuko Points How to Get Brand Bag +3 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (10/25 or 12/6) Brand Purse +3 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (7/26) Brand Watch +3 Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities (9/6 or 10/25) Mini Cactus +2 Port Island Station – Rafflesia Teddy Bear +2 Shinshoudo Antiques

Image Source: Atlus via Twinfinite

The most reliable gift you can give to Yuko is a Mini Cactus, which you can purchase from Rafflesia for 2,000 Yen. The brand accessories will grant you the most points, but they are limited in number and can only be bought on specific Sundays.

You can also purchase a Teddy Bear from Shinshoudo Antiques, but this shop will only open after June 9. Unlike most stores that accept Yen, you can only buy items using rare jewels that you get from Tartarus. For example, you can trade two Amethyst for one Teddy Bear.

If you want to get extra points without giving gifts, I recommend having a Strength Persona when you hang out with Yuko. The level of your Persona is not important, and it just needs to be the same Arcana as Yuko. This will allow you to gain extra points when you pick the right dialogue options during her Social Link events.

That covers everything you need to know about the best gifts for Yuko. For more Persona 3 Reload content, you can read our post on how to get Juzumaru.