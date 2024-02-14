Peace Tower Defense Codes (February 2024)

Peace Tower Defense combines One Piece and Tower Defense into one exciting experience. Defend your base with lovable characters like Luffy and collect cash to buy more units. You can also use Peace Tower Defense codes to boost your character and get free units!

All Peace Tower Defense Codes List

Active Peace Tower Defense Codes

2KLIKES – 1 Drop Boost, 1 Gold Boost, and 1 XP Boost (New)

LIMITEDDOA – Impel Doa and 10 Attribute Tokens

RELEASE – 1 Drop Boost, 1 Gold Boost, and 1 XP Boost

500LIKES – 250 Gems, 2 Drop Boosts, 2 Gold Boosts, and 2 XP Boosts

1000LIKES – 1 Drop Boost and 1 XP Boost

UPDATE1 – 10 Attribute Tokens, 2 Drop Boosts, 1 Gold Boost, and 1 XP Boost

100KVISITS – 10 Attribute Tokens and 250 Gems

Expired Peace Tower Defense Codes show more There are currently no expired Peace Tower Defense codes. show less

How to Redeem Codes in Peace Tower Defense

To redeem codes in Peace Tower Defense, follow our simple step-by-step guide below:

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Open Peace Tower Defense in Roblox. Click the Codes icon on the left side to open the redemption box window pop-up. Enter the code into the text field. Click Redeem to claim your reward!

