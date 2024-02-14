Codes

Peace Tower Defense Codes (February 2024)

Grab free powerful units and boosts with Peace Tower Defense codes!

Avatar photo
Featured image for Peace Tower Defense.
Image via Peace TD

Peace Tower Defense combines One Piece and Tower Defense into one exciting experience. Defend your base with lovable characters like Luffy and collect cash to buy more units. You can also use Peace Tower Defense codes to boost your character and get free units!

Recommended Videos

All Peace Tower Defense Codes List

Active Peace Tower Defense Codes

  • 2KLIKES – 1 Drop Boost, 1 Gold Boost, and 1 XP Boost (New)
  • LIMITEDDOA – Impel Doa and 10 Attribute Tokens
  • RELEASE – 1 Drop Boost, 1 Gold Boost, and 1 XP Boost
  • 500LIKES – 250 Gems, 2 Drop Boosts, 2 Gold Boosts, and 2 XP Boosts
  • 1000LIKES – 1 Drop Boost and 1 XP Boost
  • UPDATE1 – 10 Attribute Tokens, 2 Drop Boosts, 1 Gold Boost, and 1 XP Boost
  • 100KVISITS – 10 Attribute Tokens and 250 Gems

Expired Peace Tower Defense Codes

  • There are currently no expired Peace Tower Defense codes.

Related: One Fruit Simulator Roblox Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Peace Tower Defense

To redeem codes in Peace Tower Defense, follow our simple step-by-step guide below:

How to redeem codes in Peace Tower Defense.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
  1. Open Peace Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes icon on the left side to open the redemption box window pop-up.
  3. Enter the code into the text field.
  4. Click Redeem to claim your reward!

If you’re looking for more exciting Roblox games with codes, check out our Anime Dimensions Roblox Codes and Roblox Fruit Tower Defense Codes to snatch a bunch of other freebies!

About the author

Avatar photo

Ana Mitic

Ana Mitic is a code writer for GAMURS and an avid fan of games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. She has been playing games for the past ten years and is addicted to scaring herself with a good horror game. She is a proud mom of 4 cats and a fluffy dog.

More Stories by Ana Mitic

Comments