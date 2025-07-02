Ultimate Palmon: Survival Tier List (July 2025)

Updated: We last updated the Palmon: Survival tier list on July 2, 2025.
Palmon: Survival is another mobile game inspired by the popular Pokémon franchise. Here, Palmon help you combat and maintain your base as you develop it. However, not all Palmon are equally strong. With that in mind, we prepared the following Palmon: Survival tier list to help you use only the best ones.
Table of Contents
Palmon: Survival Tier List
- S-tier: Blazeal, Ninjump, Mantleray, Statchew, Barkplug
- A-tier: Baboom, Hoofrit, Lucidina, Dolphriend, Magmolin, Abuzzinian
- B-tier: Wyvierno, Fingenue, Surveilynx, Squeezel, Cerverdant, Incineraptor, Snowkami, Terrastudo, Thunderclawd
- C-tier: Meowdame, Vulcanid, Platyputz, Lendanear, Maximito, Kilohopp, Auktyke
- D-tier: Bruiseberry, Graffitty, Spinchilla, Emboa, Herculeaf, Flouffant
In the above tier list, we ranked all Palmon in Palmon: Survival based on their overall strength, both in PvE and PvP. In general, rarer Palmon are stronger simply because they have more stats and higher damage modifiers on their skills. Here are some details about each Palmon:
S-Tier Palmon
|Palmon
|Element
and Jobs
|Skills
|Recommended
Battle Traits
|Recommended
Production Traits
|Obtainment
Blazeal
|Fire
Combat
Mining
|• Hyah!: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
• Huuuah!: Deals high damage to all enemies in its path.
• Tempered Steel: Increased damage while in combat.
|Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic
|Found near Sanctums
Ninjump
|Water
Combat
|• Flow Like a River: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
• Strike Like a Waterfall: Flings three shurikens in an arc, each dealing high damage.
• Tidal Strike: Increased damage while in combat.
|Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable
|/
|Regular spawn
Mantleray
|Electric
Combat
|• Lightning Bolt: Deals moderate damage to a single enemy.
• Electric Burst: Fires three high-damage electric bombs at random enemies. (The bombs can target the same enemy)
• Stinging Spark: Increased Crit Rate while in combat.
|Blessed
Heartless
Warlike
Fortunate
|/
|Found near Sanctums
Statchew
|Earth
Combat
|• Gnash: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
• Protective Roar: Moderately reduces the damage of enemies in the front row.
• Sentinel: Moderately reduces the damage taken by ally Palmon.
|Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust
|/
|Found near Sanctums
Barkplug
|Electric
Charging
|• Maelstrom Bolt: Fires a lightning bolt that chains and strikes up to five enemies, dealing low damage.
• Overcharge: Deals very high damage to a single enemy with a 20% chance to Paralyze them.
• Ion Disruption: Moderately reduces the defense of all enemies.
|Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable
|Workaholic
Lightning Frenzy
Lightning Affinity
|Found near Sanctums
A-Tier Palmon
|Palmon
|Element
and Jobs
|Skills
|Recommended
Battle Traits
|Recommended
Production Traits
|Obtainment
Baboom
|Earth
Combat
Logging
|• Stifle: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
• Power Strike: Deals very high damage to a single enemy with a 70% chance to stun them for 2s.
• Nature’s Gift: Increases Lumber output of all Table Saws. Gains increased defense while in combat.
|Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust
|Workaholic
Timer Tycoon
Wood Whiz
|Found near Sanctums
Hoofrit
|Fire
Combat
Mining
|• Fiery Charge: Rams a single enemy, dealing high damage.
• Blazing Volley: Deals extremely high damage to the enemy’s back row with a 60% chance to stun targets for 2s.
• Hard-Horned: Increased maximum HP while in combat.
|Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic
|Found on the World Map
Lucidina
|Water
Combat
Watering
|• Phantasm: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
• Torment: Slightly increases the damage received by an enemy and then attacks them, dealing very high damage.
• Dream Shadow: Increased Crit Rate while in combat.
|Blessed
Heartless
Warlike
Fortunate
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic
|Regular spawn
Dolphriend
|Water
Combat
Logging
|• Smash: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
• Rush Wave: Deals very high damage to a single enemy with a 70% chance to stun them for 3s.
• Tidal Guard: Increased maximum HP while in combat.
|Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable
|Workaholic
Timer Tycoon
Wood Whiz
|Found near Sanctums
Fingenue
|Water
Combat
Watering
|• Spurt: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
• Waterspout: Deals very high AoE damage around the closest enemy.
• Ocean’s Favor: Increased damage while in combat.
|Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic
|Found near Altars
Magmolin
|Fire
Combat
Mining
|• Claw: Deals moderate damage to a single enemy.
• Lava Shock: Deals very high damage to a single enemy.
• Tempered Steel: Increases Steel output of all Furnaces in Camp by 100%. Increased maximum HP while in combat.
|Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic
|Found near Altars
Abuzzinian
|Electric
Charging
|• Electric Surge: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
• Nightstorm: Strikes three enemies for massive damage with a 20% chance to Paralyze them.
• Phantom Step: Gains a medium amount of evasion.
|Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate
|Workaholic
Lightning Frenzy
Lightning Affinity
|Found near Altars
B-Tier Palmon
|Palmon
|Element
and Jobs
|Skills
|Recommended
Battle Traits
|Recommended
Production Traits
|Obtainment
Wyvierno
|Fire
Magicking
|• Fireball: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Scorching Sweep: Deals high damage to all enemies in an arc while inflicting a Burn, which deals a moderate amount of damage per second.
• Fiery Heart: Moderately increased Temperite output when working in an Alchemy Lab.
|Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic
|Regular spawn
Surveilynx
|Earth
Combat
|• Snap Shot: Long-ranged attack that deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Shadow Step: Teleports to 3 nearby spots, dealing moderate damage to all enemies it hits.
• Elite Drills: Surveilynx can Quick Train up to 1000 Armigo per day. Your Armigos gain increased damage when defending your camp.
|Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate
|/
|Found near Altars
Squeezel
|Water
Watering
|• Water Spray: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Aqua Cannon: Attacks a single enemy three times, dealing moderate damage with each attack.
• Water Surge: Increased damage of the Rage Skill by a moderate amount.
|Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic
|Regular spawn
Cerverdant
|Earth
Logging
|• Force of Nature: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Verdant Grace: Increases the attack of all Earth-type Palmon for 5s.
• Verdant Bounty: Moderately increased Wood output when working a Logging job.
|Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable
|Workaholic
Timer Tycoon
Wood Whiz
|Regular spawn
Incineraptor
|Fire
Smelting
|• Heat Wave: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Flamewing Dive: Deals high damage to all enemies in a straight line.
• Eagle Eye: Provides an extra treasure when completing an Intel Quest. Can generate high-quality Intel Quests.
|Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate
|Workaholic
Metal Maestro
Forge Fanatic
|Regular spawn
Snowkami
|Water
Combat
|• Frostclaw: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Glacial Howl: Deals very high damage to a single enemy with a 70% chance to stun them for 2.5s.
• Wolfy Will: Increased attack while in combat.
|Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable
|/
|Regular spawn
Terrastudo
|Earth
Mining
|• Headbutt: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Tectonic Spin: Deals high damage to all nearby targets.
• Drill Shell: Moderately increased Ore output when working a Mining job.
|Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic
|Regular spawn
Thunderclawd
|Electric
Charging
|• Thunderstrike: Deals low damage to the closest enemy and all enemies nearby.
• Dark Cloud: Strikes four random enemies for a moderate amount of damage.
• Ionized: Moderately increased Electricity output when working a Charging job.
|Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate
|Workaholic
Lightning Frenzy
Lightning Affinity
|Regular spawn
C-Tier Palmon
|Palmon
|Element
and Jobs
|Skills
|Recommended
Battle Traits
|Recommended
Production Traits
|Obtainment
Meowdame
|Water
Watering
|• Dream Orb: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Starlight Blessing: Increases the attack of a random ally by a moderate amount for 5s.
• Miracle-Maker: Moderately increased Gold, Lumber, and Steel rewards when defeating a Bullymon or Bullyboss.
|Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic
|Regular spawn
Vulcanid
|Fire
Smelting
|• Blazing Bite: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Trial By Fire: Deals very high damage to a single enemy.
• Hot Diggity Dog: Moderately increased Steel output when working a Smelting job.
|Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate
|Workaholic
Metal Maestro
Forge Fanatic
|Regular spawn
Platyputz
|Water
Logging
Sawing
|• I Got Just the Thing: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Bubble Shield: Grants a shield equal to a portion of its maximum HP to the ally with the lowest HP.
• Blunt Sense: Moderately reduced damage taken.
|Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust
|Workaholic
Timer Tycoon
Wood Whiz
|Regular spawn
Lendanear
|Earth
Healing
|• Heart Blitz: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Rejuvenate: Moderately reduces the damage taken by one random Palmon.
• Tender Care: Increased Healing speed while working in a Hospital.
|Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Industrious
|Regular spawn
Maximito
|Water
Watering
Building
|• Trunk Slam: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Elephantine Blessing: The allied Palmon with the lowest amount of HP takes reduced damage for 5s.
• Big Little Builder: When constructing a building, the total construction time is moderately reduced.
|Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust
|Workaholic
Industrious
Lightspeed
|Regular spawn
Kilohopp
|Electric
Charging
Training
|• Fluff Static: Deals very low damage to a single enemy.
• Power Surge: Deals a moderate amount of damage to all enemies.
• Static Fluff: Slightly increased Electricity output when working a Charging job.
|Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate
|Workaholic
Lightning Frenzy
Lightning Affinity
|Regular spawn
Auktyke
|Water
Watering
Analyzing
|• Princely Peck: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Geyser Jet: Deals moderate damage to a single enemy.
• Frost Resist: Increased maximum HP while in combat.
|Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic
|Regular spawn
D-Tier Palmon
|Palmon
|Element
and Jobs
|Skills
|Recommended
Battle Traits
|Recommended
Production Traits
|Obtainment
Bruiseberry
|Earth
Training
|• Berry Bash: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Fruit Punch-Up: Deals very high damage to a single enemy.
• Tireless: Moderately increased Training speed when working in an Armigo Hut.
|Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable
|Workaholic
Industrious
Lightspeed
|Regular spawn
Graffitty
|Earth
Planting
Watering
Logging
Sawing
Mining
|• Paintball: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Splash of Color: Deals a high amount of damage to a single enemy.
• Deft Paws: Increased Ore output by 35% when working a Mining job.
|Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic
|Regular spawn
Spinchilla
|Earth
Mining
Extracting
|• Woozy Wallop: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Whirling Leaves: Deals a high amount of damage to a single enemy.
• Lucky Klutz: Increased Ore output by 35% when working a Mining job.
|Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic
|Regular spawn
Emboa
|Fire
Smelting
Magicking
|• Springboard Spike: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Heating Up: Gains a high amount of increased damage for a long duration.
• Thermal Recycling: Slightly increased Steel output when working a Smelting job.
|Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate
|Workaholic
Metal Maestro
Forge Fanatic
|Regular spawn
Herculeaf
|Earth
Sawing
Building
|• Urssault: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Powerful Pounce: Deals a high amount of damage to a single enemy.
• Bear-y Strong: Increased Lumber output by 35% when working a Sawing job.
|Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic
|Regular spawn
Flouffant
|Earth
Sawing
Building
|• Urssault: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
• Powerful Pounce: Deals a high amount of damage to a single enemy.
• Bear-y Strong: Increased Lumber output by 35% when working a Sawing job.
|Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust
|Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic
|Regular spawn
That concludes our Palmon: Survival tier list. Let us know in the comments below which Palmon you think is the best. For more of our guides, make sure to check out the Guides hub here on Twinfinite.
Palmon: Survival Tier List FAQs
Currently, the best Palmon are Blazeal, Ninjump, Mantleray, Statchew, and Barkplug.
In total, you need 104,200 Skillfruits to level up a single skill of a Palmon to level 30.
Quite a while because your Palmon needs to earn 9,985,660,300 EXP in total to reach level 300.
Published: Jul 2, 2025 07:58 am