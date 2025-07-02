Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Three of the best Palmon from Palmon: Survival.
Image by Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

Ultimate Palmon: Survival Tier List (July 2025)

Find out which Palmon are in the meta!
Image of Matija Stojković
Matija Stojković
|

Published: Jul 2, 2025 07:58 am

Updated: We last updated the Palmon: Survival tier list on July 2, 2025.

Recommended Videos

Palmon: Survival is another mobile game inspired by the popular Pokémon franchise. Here, Palmon help you combat and maintain your base as you develop it. However, not all Palmon are equally strong. With that in mind, we prepared the following Palmon: Survival tier list to help you use only the best ones.

Table of Contents

Palmon: Survival Tier List

A tier list of all Palmon in Palmon: Survival, made via TierMaker, that goes as follows: S-tier: Blazeal, Ninjump, Mantleray, Statchew, Barkplug; A-tier: Baboom, Hoofrit, Lucidina, Dolphriend, Magmolin, Abuzzinian; B-tier: Wyvierno, Fingenue, Surveilynx, Squeezel, Cerverdant, Incineraptor, Snowkami, Terrastudo, Thunderclawd; C-tier: Meowdame, Vulcanid, Platyputz, Lendanear, Maximito, Kilohopp, Auktyke; D-tier: Bruiseberry, Graffitty, Spinchilla, Emboa, Herculeaf, Flouffant.
  • S-tier: Blazeal, Ninjump, Mantleray, Statchew, Barkplug
  • A-tier: Baboom, Hoofrit, Lucidina, Dolphriend, Magmolin, Abuzzinian
  • B-tier: Wyvierno, Fingenue, Surveilynx, Squeezel, Cerverdant, Incineraptor, Snowkami, Terrastudo, Thunderclawd
  • C-tier: Meowdame, Vulcanid, Platyputz, Lendanear, Maximito, Kilohopp, Auktyke
  • D-tier: Bruiseberry, Graffitty, Spinchilla, Emboa, Herculeaf, Flouffant

In the above tier list, we ranked all Palmon in Palmon: Survival based on their overall strength, both in PvE and PvP. In general, rarer Palmon are stronger simply because they have more stats and higher damage modifiers on their skills. Here are some details about each Palmon:

S-Tier Palmon

PalmonElement
and Jobs		SkillsRecommended
Battle Traits		Recommended
Production Traits		Obtainment
Blazeal from Palmon: Survival.
Blazeal		Fire
Combat
Mining		Hyah!: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
Huuuah!: Deals high damage to all enemies in its path.
Tempered Steel: Increased damage while in combat.		Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Found near Sanctums
Ninjump from Palmon: Survival.
Ninjump		Water
Combat		Flow Like a River: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
Strike Like a Waterfall: Flings three shurikens in an arc, each dealing high damage.
Tidal Strike: Increased damage while in combat.		Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable		/Regular spawn
Mantleray from Palmon: Survival.
Mantleray		Electric
Combat		Lightning Bolt: Deals moderate damage to a single enemy.
Electric Burst: Fires three high-damage electric bombs at random enemies. (The bombs can target the same enemy)
Stinging Spark: Increased Crit Rate while in combat.		Blessed
Heartless
Warlike
Fortunate		/Found near Sanctums
Statchew from Palmon: Survival.
Statchew		Earth
Combat		Gnash: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
Protective Roar: Moderately reduces the damage of enemies in the front row.
Sentinel: Moderately reduces the damage taken by ally Palmon.
Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust		/Found near Sanctums
Barkplug from Palmon: Survival.
Barkplug		Electric
Charging		Maelstrom Bolt: Fires a lightning bolt that chains and strikes up to five enemies, dealing low damage.
Overcharge: Deals very high damage to a single enemy with a 20% chance to Paralyze them.
Ion Disruption: Moderately reduces the defense of all enemies.
Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable		Workaholic
Lightning Frenzy
Lightning Affinity		Found near Sanctums

A-Tier Palmon

PalmonElement
and Jobs		SkillsRecommended
Battle Traits		Recommended
Production Traits		Obtainment
Baboom from Palmon: Survival.
Baboom		Earth
Combat
Logging		Stifle: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
Power Strike: Deals very high damage to a single enemy with a 70% chance to stun them for 2s.
Nature’s Gift: Increases Lumber output of all Table Saws. Gains increased defense while in combat.		Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust		Workaholic
Timer Tycoon
Wood Whiz		Found near Sanctums
Hoofrit from Palmon: Survival.
Hoofrit		Fire
Combat
Mining		Fiery Charge: Rams a single enemy, dealing high damage.
Blazing Volley: Deals extremely high damage to the enemy’s back row with a 60% chance to stun targets for 2s.
Hard-Horned: Increased maximum HP while in combat.		Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Found on the World Map
Lucidina from Palmon: Survival.
Lucidina		Water
Combat
Watering		Phantasm: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
Torment: Slightly increases the damage received by an enemy and then attacks them, dealing very high damage.
Dream Shadow: Increased Crit Rate while in combat.		Blessed
Heartless
Warlike
Fortunate		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Regular spawn
Dolphriend from Palmon: Survival.
Dolphriend		Water
Combat
Logging		Smash: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
Rush Wave: Deals very high damage to a single enemy with a 70% chance to stun them for 3s.
Tidal Guard: Increased maximum HP while in combat.		Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable		Workaholic
Timer Tycoon
Wood Whiz		Found near Sanctums
Fingenue from Palmon: Survival.
Fingenue		Water
Combat
Watering		Spurt: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
Waterspout: Deals very high AoE damage around the closest enemy.
Ocean’s Favor: Increased damage while in combat.
Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Found near Altars
Magmolin from Palmon: Survival.
Magmolin		Fire
Combat
Mining		Claw: Deals moderate damage to a single enemy.
Lava Shock: Deals very high damage to a single enemy.
Tempered Steel: Increases Steel output of all Furnaces in Camp by 100%. Increased maximum HP while in combat.		Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Found near Altars
Abuzzinian from Palmon: Survival.
Abuzzinian		Electric
Charging		Electric Surge: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
Nightstorm: Strikes three enemies for massive damage with a 20% chance to Paralyze them.
Phantom Step: Gains a medium amount of evasion.		Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate		Workaholic
Lightning Frenzy
Lightning Affinity		Found near Altars

B-Tier Palmon

PalmonElement
and Jobs		SkillsRecommended
Battle Traits		Recommended
Production Traits		Obtainment
Wyvierno from Palmon: Survival.
Wyvierno		Fire
Magicking		Fireball: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Scorching Sweep: Deals high damage to all enemies in an arc while inflicting a Burn, which deals a moderate amount of damage per second.
Fiery Heart: Moderately increased Temperite output when working in an Alchemy Lab.		Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Regular spawn
Fingenue from Palmon: Survival.
Fingenue		Water
Combat
Watering		Spurt: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.
Waterspout: Deals very high AoE damage around the closest enemy.
Ocean’s Favor: Increased damage while in combat.
Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Found near Altars
Surveilynx from Palmon: Survival.
Surveilynx		Earth
Combat		Snap Shot: Long-ranged attack that deals low damage to a single enemy.
Shadow Step: Teleports to 3 nearby spots, dealing moderate damage to all enemies it hits.
Elite Drills: Surveilynx can Quick Train up to 1000 Armigo per day. Your Armigos gain increased damage when defending your camp.		Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate		/Found near Altars
Squeezel from Palmon: Survival.
Squeezel		Water
Watering		Water Spray: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Aqua Cannon: Attacks a single enemy three times, dealing moderate damage with each attack.
Water Surge: Increased damage of the Rage Skill by a moderate amount.		Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Regular spawn
Cerverdant from Palmon: Survival.
Cerverdant		Earth
Logging		Force of Nature: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Verdant Grace: Increases the attack of all Earth-type Palmon for 5s.
Verdant Bounty: Moderately increased Wood output when working a Logging job.		Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable		Workaholic
Timer Tycoon
Wood Whiz		Regular spawn
Incineraptor from Palmon: Survival.
Incineraptor		Fire
Smelting		Heat Wave: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Flamewing Dive: Deals high damage to all enemies in a straight line.
Eagle Eye: Provides an extra treasure when completing an Intel Quest. Can generate high-quality Intel Quests.		Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate		Workaholic
Metal Maestro
Forge Fanatic		Regular spawn
Snowkami from Palmon: Survival.
Snowkami		Water
Combat		Frostclaw: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Glacial Howl: Deals very high damage to a single enemy with a 70% chance to stun them for 2.5s.
Wolfy Will: Increased attack while in combat.
Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable		/Regular spawn
Terrastudo from Palmon: Survival.
Terrastudo		Earth
Mining		Headbutt: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Tectonic Spin: Deals high damage to all nearby targets.
Drill Shell: Moderately increased Ore output when working a Mining job.		Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Regular spawn
Thunderclawd from Palmon: Survival.
Thunderclawd		Electric
Charging		Thunderstrike: Deals low damage to the closest enemy and all enemies nearby.
Dark Cloud: Strikes four random enemies for a moderate amount of damage.
Ionized: Moderately increased Electricity output when working a Charging job.		Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate		Workaholic
Lightning Frenzy
Lightning Affinity		Regular spawn

C-Tier Palmon

PalmonElement
and Jobs		SkillsRecommended
Battle Traits		Recommended
Production Traits		Obtainment
Meowdame from Palmon: Survival.
Meowdame		Water
Watering		Dream Orb: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Starlight Blessing: Increases the attack of a random ally by a moderate amount for 5s.
Miracle-Maker: Moderately increased Gold, Lumber, and Steel rewards when defeating a Bullymon or Bullyboss.		Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Regular spawn
Vulcanid from Palmon: Survival.
Vulcanid		Fire
Smelting		Blazing Bite: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Trial By Fire: Deals very high damage to a single enemy.
Hot Diggity Dog: Moderately increased Steel output when working a Smelting job.		Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate		Workaholic
Metal Maestro
Forge Fanatic		Regular spawn
Platyputz from Palmon: Survival.
Platyputz		Water
Logging
Sawing		I Got Just the Thing: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Bubble Shield: Grants a shield equal to a portion of its maximum HP to the ally with the lowest HP.
Blunt Sense: Moderately reduced damage taken.		Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust		Workaholic
Timer Tycoon
Wood Whiz		Regular spawn
Lendanear from Palmon: Survival.
Lendanear		Earth
Healing		Heart Blitz: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Rejuvenate: Moderately reduces the damage taken by one random Palmon.
Tender Care: Increased Healing speed while working in a Hospital.		Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Industrious		Regular spawn
Maximito from Palmon: Survival.
Maximito		Water
Watering
Building		Trunk Slam: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Elephantine Blessing: The allied Palmon with the lowest amount of HP takes reduced damage for 5s.
Big Little Builder: When constructing a building, the total construction time is moderately reduced.		Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust		Workaholic
Industrious
Lightspeed		Regular spawn
Kilohopp from Palmon: Survival.
Kilohopp		Electric
Charging
Training		Fluff Static: Deals very low damage to a single enemy.
Power Surge: Deals a moderate amount of damage to all enemies.
Static Fluff: Slightly increased Electricity output when working a Charging job.		Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate		Workaholic
Lightning Frenzy
Lightning Affinity		Regular spawn
Auktyke from Palmon: Survival.
Auktyke		Water
Watering
Analyzing		Princely Peck: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Geyser Jet: Deals moderate damage to a single enemy.
Frost Resist: Increased maximum HP while in combat.		Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Regular spawn

D-Tier Palmon

PalmonElement
and Jobs		SkillsRecommended
Battle Traits		Recommended
Production Traits		Obtainment
Bruiseberry from Palmon: Survival.
Bruiseberry		Earth
Training
Berry Bash: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Fruit Punch-Up: Deals very high damage to a single enemy.
Tireless: Moderately increased Training speed when working in an Armigo Hut.		Warlike
Vigorous
Blessed
Unshakeable		Workaholic
Industrious
Lightspeed		Regular spawn
Graffitty from Palmon: Survival.
Graffitty		Earth
Planting
Watering
Logging
Sawing
Mining		Paintball: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Splash of Color: Deals a high amount of damage to a single enemy.
Deft Paws: Increased Ore output by 35% when working a Mining job.		Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Regular spawn
Spinchilla from Palmon: Survival.
Spinchilla		Earth
Mining
Extracting		Woozy Wallop: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Whirling Leaves: Deals a high amount of damage to a single enemy.
Lucky Klutz: Increased Ore output by 35% when working a Mining job.		Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Regular spawn
Emboa from Palmon: Survival.
Emboa		Fire
Smelting
Magicking		Springboard Spike: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Heating Up: Gains a high amount of increased damage for a long duration.
Thermal Recycling: Slightly increased Steel output when working a Smelting job.		Warlike
Belligerant
Blessed
Fortunate		Workaholic
Metal Maestro
Forge Fanatic		Regular spawn
Herculeaf from Palmon: Survival.
Herculeaf		Earth
Sawing
Building		Urssault: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Powerful Pounce: Deals a high amount of damage to a single enemy.
Bear-y Strong: Increased Lumber output by 35% when working a Sawing job.		Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Regular spawn
Flouffant from Palmon: Survival.
Flouffant		Earth
Sawing
Building		Urssault: Deals low damage to a single enemy.
Powerful Pounce: Deals a high amount of damage to a single enemy.
Bear-y Strong: Increased Lumber output by 35% when working a Sawing job.		Vigorous
Unshakeable
Robust		Workaholic
Lightspeed
Supersonic		Regular spawn

That concludes our Palmon: Survival tier list. Let us know in the comments below which Palmon you think is the best. For more of our guides, make sure to check out the Guides hub here on Twinfinite.

Palmon: Survival Tier List FAQs

What are the best Palmon in Palmon: Survival?

Currently, the best Palmon are Blazeal, Ninjump, Mantleray, Statchew, and Barkplug.

How many Skillfruits do you need to level up one skill to level 30?

In total, you need 104,200 Skillfruits to level up a single skill of a Palmon to level 30.

How long does it take to level up a Palmon to level 300?

Quite a while because your Palmon needs to earn 9,985,660,300 EXP in total to reach level 300.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content