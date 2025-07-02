Ultimate Palmon: Survival Tier List (July 2025)

Find out which Palmon are in the meta!

Updated: We last updated the Palmon: Survival tier list on July 2, 2025.

Palmon: Survival is another mobile game inspired by the popular Pokémon franchise. Here, Palmon help you combat and maintain your base as you develop it. However, not all Palmon are equally strong. With that in mind, we prepared the following Palmon: Survival tier list to help you use only the best ones.

Palmon: Survival Tier List

S-tier : Blazeal , Ninjump , Mantleray , Statchew , Barkplug

, , , , A-tier : Baboom , Hoofrit , Lucidina , Dolphriend , Magmolin , Abuzzinian

: , , , , , B-tier : Wyvierno , Fingenue , Surveilynx , Squeezel , Cerverdant , Incineraptor , Snowkami , Terrastudo , Thunderclawd

: , , , , , , , , C-tier : Meowdame , Vulcanid , Platyputz , Lendanear , Maximito , Kilohopp , Auktyke

: , , , , , , D-tier : Bruiseberry, Graffitty, Spinchilla, Emboa, Herculeaf, Flouffant

In the above tier list, we ranked all Palmon in Palmon: Survival based on their overall strength, both in PvE and PvP. In general, rarer Palmon are stronger simply because they have more stats and higher damage modifiers on their skills. Here are some details about each Palmon:

S-Tier Palmon

Palmon Element

and Jobs Skills Recommended

Battle Traits Recommended

Production Traits Obtainment

Blazeal Fire

Combat

Mining • Hyah!: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.

• Huuuah!: Deals high damage to all enemies in its path.

• Tempered Steel: Increased damage while in combat. Warlike

Vigorous

Blessed

Unshakeable Workaholic

Lightspeed

Supersonic Found near Sanctums

Ninjump Water

Combat • Flow Like a River: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.

• Strike Like a Waterfall: Flings three shurikens in an arc, each dealing high damage.

• Tidal Strike: Increased damage while in combat. Warlike

Vigorous

Blessed

Unshakeable / Regular spawn

Mantleray Electric

Combat • Lightning Bolt: Deals moderate damage to a single enemy.

• Electric Burst: Fires three high-damage electric bombs at random enemies. (The bombs can target the same enemy)

• Stinging Spark: Increased Crit Rate while in combat. Blessed

Heartless

Warlike

Fortunate / Found near Sanctums

Statchew Earth

Combat • Gnash: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.

• Protective Roar: Moderately reduces the damage of enemies in the front row.

• Sentinel: Moderately reduces the damage taken by ally Palmon.

Vigorous

Unshakeable

Robust / Found near Sanctums

Barkplug Electric

Charging • Maelstrom Bolt: Fires a lightning bolt that chains and strikes up to five enemies, dealing low damage.

• Overcharge: Deals very high damage to a single enemy with a 20% chance to Paralyze them.

• Ion Disruption: Moderately reduces the defense of all enemies.

Warlike

Vigorous

Blessed

Unshakeable Workaholic

Lightning Frenzy

Lightning Affinity Found near Sanctums

A-Tier Palmon

Palmon Element

and Jobs Skills Recommended

Battle Traits Recommended

Production Traits Obtainment

Baboom Earth

Combat

Logging • Stifle: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.

• Power Strike: Deals very high damage to a single enemy with a 70% chance to stun them for 2s.

• Nature’s Gift: Increases Lumber output of all Table Saws. Gains increased defense while in combat. Vigorous

Unshakeable

Robust Workaholic

Timer Tycoon

Wood Whiz Found near Sanctums

Hoofrit Fire

Combat

Mining • Fiery Charge: Rams a single enemy, dealing high damage.

• Blazing Volley: Deals extremely high damage to the enemy’s back row with a 60% chance to stun targets for 2s.

• Hard-Horned: Increased maximum HP while in combat. Vigorous

Unshakeable

Robust Workaholic

Lightspeed

Supersonic Found on the World Map

Lucidina Water

Combat

Watering • Phantasm: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.

• Torment: Slightly increases the damage received by an enemy and then attacks them, dealing very high damage.

• Dream Shadow: Increased Crit Rate while in combat. Blessed

Heartless

Warlike

Fortunate Workaholic

Lightspeed

Supersonic Regular spawn

Dolphriend Water

Combat

Logging • Smash: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.

• Rush Wave: Deals very high damage to a single enemy with a 70% chance to stun them for 3s.

• Tidal Guard: Increased maximum HP while in combat. Warlike

Vigorous

Blessed

Unshakeable Workaholic

Timer Tycoon

Wood Whiz Found near Sanctums

Fingenue Water

Combat

Watering • Spurt: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.

• Waterspout: Deals very high AoE damage around the closest enemy.

• Ocean’s Favor: Increased damage while in combat.

Warlike

Belligerant

Blessed

Fortunate Workaholic

Lightspeed

Supersonic Found near Altars

Magmolin Fire

Combat

Mining • Claw: Deals moderate damage to a single enemy.

• Lava Shock: Deals very high damage to a single enemy.

• Tempered Steel: Increases Steel output of all Furnaces in Camp by 100%. Increased maximum HP while in combat. Vigorous

Unshakeable

Robust Workaholic

Lightspeed

Supersonic Found near Altars

Abuzzinian Electric

Charging • Electric Surge: Deals medium damage to a single enemy.

• Nightstorm: Strikes three enemies for massive damage with a 20% chance to Paralyze them.

• Phantom Step: Gains a medium amount of evasion. Warlike

Belligerant

Blessed

Fortunate Workaholic

Lightning Frenzy

Lightning Affinity Found near Altars

B-Tier Palmon

Palmon Element

and Jobs Skills Recommended

Battle Traits Recommended

Production Traits Obtainment

Wyvierno Fire

Magicking • Fireball: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Scorching Sweep: Deals high damage to all enemies in an arc while inflicting a Burn, which deals a moderate amount of damage per second.

• Fiery Heart: Moderately increased Temperite output when working in an Alchemy Lab. Warlike

Vigorous

Blessed

Unshakeable Workaholic

Lightspeed

Supersonic Regular spawn

Surveilynx Earth

Combat • Snap Shot: Long-ranged attack that deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Shadow Step: Teleports to 3 nearby spots, dealing moderate damage to all enemies it hits.

• Elite Drills: Surveilynx can Quick Train up to 1000 Armigo per day. Your Armigos gain increased damage when defending your camp. Warlike

Belligerant

Blessed

Fortunate / Found near Altars

Squeezel Water

Watering • Water Spray: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Aqua Cannon: Attacks a single enemy three times, dealing moderate damage with each attack.

• Water Surge: Increased damage of the Rage Skill by a moderate amount. Warlike

Belligerant

Blessed

Fortunate Workaholic

Lightspeed

Supersonic Regular spawn

Cerverdant Earth

Logging • Force of Nature: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Verdant Grace: Increases the attack of all Earth-type Palmon for 5s.

• Verdant Bounty: Moderately increased Wood output when working a Logging job. Warlike

Vigorous

Blessed

Unshakeable Workaholic

Timer Tycoon

Wood Whiz Regular spawn

Incineraptor Fire

Smelting • Heat Wave: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Flamewing Dive: Deals high damage to all enemies in a straight line.

• Eagle Eye: Provides an extra treasure when completing an Intel Quest. Can generate high-quality Intel Quests. Warlike

Belligerant

Blessed

Fortunate Workaholic

Metal Maestro

Forge Fanatic Regular spawn

Snowkami Water

Combat • Frostclaw: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Glacial Howl: Deals very high damage to a single enemy with a 70% chance to stun them for 2.5s.

• Wolfy Will: Increased attack while in combat.

Warlike

Vigorous

Blessed

Unshakeable / Regular spawn

Terrastudo Earth

Mining • Headbutt: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Tectonic Spin: Deals high damage to all nearby targets.

• Drill Shell: Moderately increased Ore output when working a Mining job. Warlike

Vigorous

Blessed

Unshakeable Workaholic

Lightspeed

Supersonic Regular spawn

Thunderclawd Electric

Charging • Thunderstrike: Deals low damage to the closest enemy and all enemies nearby.

• Dark Cloud: Strikes four random enemies for a moderate amount of damage.

• Ionized: Moderately increased Electricity output when working a Charging job. Warlike

Belligerant

Blessed

Fortunate Workaholic

Lightning Frenzy

Lightning Affinity Regular spawn

C-Tier Palmon

Palmon Element

and Jobs Skills Recommended

Battle Traits Recommended

Production Traits Obtainment

Meowdame Water

Watering • Dream Orb: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Starlight Blessing: Increases the attack of a random ally by a moderate amount for 5s.

• Miracle-Maker: Moderately increased Gold, Lumber, and Steel rewards when defeating a Bullymon or Bullyboss. Warlike

Belligerant

Blessed

Fortunate Workaholic

Lightspeed

Supersonic Regular spawn

Vulcanid Fire

Smelting • Blazing Bite: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Trial By Fire: Deals very high damage to a single enemy.

• Hot Diggity Dog: Moderately increased Steel output when working a Smelting job. Warlike

Belligerant

Blessed

Fortunate Workaholic

Metal Maestro

Forge Fanatic Regular spawn

Platyputz Water

Logging

Sawing • I Got Just the Thing: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Bubble Shield: Grants a shield equal to a portion of its maximum HP to the ally with the lowest HP.

• Blunt Sense: Moderately reduced damage taken. Vigorous

Unshakeable

Robust Workaholic

Timer Tycoon

Wood Whiz Regular spawn

Lendanear Earth

Healing • Heart Blitz: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Rejuvenate: Moderately reduces the damage taken by one random Palmon.

• Tender Care: Increased Healing speed while working in a Hospital. Vigorous

Unshakeable

Robust Workaholic

Lightspeed

Industrious Regular spawn

Maximito Water

Watering

Building • Trunk Slam: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Elephantine Blessing: The allied Palmon with the lowest amount of HP takes reduced damage for 5s.

• Big Little Builder: When constructing a building, the total construction time is moderately reduced. Vigorous

Unshakeable

Robust Workaholic

Industrious

Lightspeed Regular spawn

Kilohopp Electric

Charging

Training • Fluff Static: Deals very low damage to a single enemy.

• Power Surge: Deals a moderate amount of damage to all enemies.

• Static Fluff: Slightly increased Electricity output when working a Charging job. Warlike

Belligerant

Blessed

Fortunate Workaholic

Lightning Frenzy

Lightning Affinity Regular spawn

Auktyke Water

Watering

Analyzing • Princely Peck: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Geyser Jet: Deals moderate damage to a single enemy.

• Frost Resist: Increased maximum HP while in combat. Vigorous

Unshakeable

Robust Workaholic

Lightspeed

Supersonic Regular spawn

D-Tier Palmon

Palmon Element

and Jobs Skills Recommended

Battle Traits Recommended

Production Traits Obtainment

Bruiseberry Earth

Training

• Berry Bash: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Fruit Punch-Up: Deals very high damage to a single enemy.

• Tireless: Moderately increased Training speed when working in an Armigo Hut. Warlike

Vigorous

Blessed

Unshakeable Workaholic

Industrious

Lightspeed Regular spawn

Graffitty Earth

Planting

Watering

Logging

Sawing

Mining • Paintball: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Splash of Color: Deals a high amount of damage to a single enemy.

• Deft Paws: Increased Ore output by 35% when working a Mining job. Warlike

Belligerant

Blessed

Fortunate Workaholic

Lightspeed

Supersonic Regular spawn

Spinchilla Earth

Mining

Extracting • Woozy Wallop: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Whirling Leaves: Deals a high amount of damage to a single enemy.

• Lucky Klutz: Increased Ore output by 35% when working a Mining job. Warlike

Belligerant

Blessed

Fortunate Workaholic

Lightspeed

Supersonic Regular spawn

Emboa Fire

Smelting

Magicking • Springboard Spike: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Heating Up: Gains a high amount of increased damage for a long duration.

• Thermal Recycling: Slightly increased Steel output when working a Smelting job. Warlike

Belligerant

Blessed

Fortunate Workaholic

Metal Maestro

Forge Fanatic Regular spawn

Herculeaf Earth

Sawing

Building • Urssault: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Powerful Pounce: Deals a high amount of damage to a single enemy.

• Bear-y Strong: Increased Lumber output by 35% when working a Sawing job. Vigorous

Unshakeable

Robust Workaholic

Lightspeed

Supersonic Regular spawn

Flouffant Earth

Sawing

Building • Urssault: Deals low damage to a single enemy.

• Powerful Pounce: Deals a high amount of damage to a single enemy.

• Bear-y Strong: Increased Lumber output by 35% when working a Sawing job. Vigorous

Unshakeable

Robust Workaholic

Lightspeed

Supersonic Regular spawn

That concludes our Palmon: Survival tier list. Let us know in the comments below which Palmon you think is the best. For more of our guides, make sure to check out the Guides hub here on Twinfinite.

Palmon: Survival Tier List FAQs

What are the best Palmon in Palmon: Survival? Currently, the best Palmon are Blazeal, Ninjump, Mantleray, Statchew, and Barkplug. How many Skillfruits do you need to level up one skill to level 30? In total, you need 104,200 Skillfruits to level up a single skill of a Palmon to level 30. How long does it take to level up a Palmon to level 300? Quite a while because your Palmon needs to earn 9,985,660,300 EXP in total to reach level 300.

