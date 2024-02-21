Does Nightingale Have Mod Support?

With the time-hopping survival RPG out now, you may be wondering whether or not you can install Nightingale mods. After all, if the success of Palworld taught us anything it’s that gamers love wacky scenarios and the ability to customize a game to their heart’s content.

Let’s take a look at whether or not mod support is in place for Nightingale.

Does Nightingale Have Mods?

Upon its early access launch, Nightingale does not have official mod support.

This was confirmed on a modding policy page on the official Nightingale website. “As Nightingale is still being actively developed, mods can create instability or security vulnerabilities for our players, and as such, are not supported at this time,” it says.

Therefore, none of the well-known modding sites like Nexus Mods or ModDB have entries for Nightingale right now. That said, there are some mods that developer Inflexion Games will not pursue with takedowns or policing within the community.

These are client-side mods that only impact an individual player’s gameplay experience. They don’t alter entire lobbies or overall game balance. The devs have advised players not to share links to mods via the game’s Discord or other social media platforms.

Some mods that will not be punished in Nightingale include graphics mods. These may tweak the UI, sound effects, or textures seen in-game. Since those mods will only impact the individual using them, they’re slightly less serious than mods that apply cheats. Regardless, they’re technically not permitted to use in Nightingale right now.

Nightingale Mod Support Roadmap

Since Nightingale has only just launched in early access, we imagine mod support is something that’ll arrive in future patches. That said, the devs haven’t shared a roadmap at all, so we don’t know what new content is arriving and when.

Looking at the trajectory of other recent early access games, it seems more likely than not that we’ll get mod support in Nightingale eventually. The viral sensation Palworld supported mods from the very beginning, as did Enshrouded. Since Inflexion Games has already addressed the existence of mods, it’s hard to imagine they won’t be fully supported at some point in the future.

Until then, though, it’s advisable to steer clear of any Nightingale mods you may stumble across. Once the game has proper support they’ll not only run better but be far safer to install onto your PC.

For now, there’s plenty to explore in Nightingale outside of mods. Check out whether you can return to previous realms and how to change character appearance.