Complete New York Mysteries 5: Power of Art Chapter 2 Walkthrough

The intriguing story of New York Mysteries 5: Power of Art continues with chapter 2. Our hero continues to search for hidden clues and solve puzzles as they go. As usual, we are here to help guide you through every puzzle and mystery whenever you are stuck. Read on for our New York Mysteries 5: Power of Art Chapter 2 walkthrough guide.

New York Mysteries 5: Power of Art Chapter 2

The adventure continues as our hero, Laura, reads the artist’s diary to discover what happened. You now play as the artist, Noah. Noah’s grandfather had asked him to visit and so, in the hope that he would be offered something in return, the artist travels to see him.

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Pick up the morphing object and the collectable from near the statue;

Head to the left into the yard and find another morphing object on the chair;

There is also a collectable in amongst the flowers;

Read the note on the table;

Open the fuse box to the right of the house;

Take the number;

Look at the workbench to the left and take the screwdriver;

Put the pieces together to get a birdhouse;

Pick up the firewood basket by the shed;

Go back to the front yard;

Use the screwdriver on the mailbox;

Get the second number and the key;

Go to the backyard again;

Use the key on the shed and enter to begin the first chapter 2 puzzle.

Hidden Object Puzzle 1

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the New York Mysteries 5 Chapter 2 hidden object puzzle: Pick up the dial; Pick up the screwdriver; Look closer at the ladder to find the rose; Use the screwdriver to open the brown box; Take the hammer and rose; Close the cupboard on the left and find another rose behind it; Add all roses to the clock to get the code 3054 ; Look at the wall chart and click to move it and find the safe; Add the dial and enter the code 3054 ; Open and get the key; Use the key to open the locked drawer; Get the hinge and nails; Add the hinge to the ladder and then the nails; Use the hammer on the nails and take the ladder.

Go to the front yard and use the ladder on the lamppost;

Look closer to get the legs and detailing;

Go to the backyard;

Look closer at the workbench;

Add the detailing to the box on the floor;

Click to open and take the plunger and shears;

Click the rug by the door to move it;

Go back to the front yard and use the shears on the vines;

Get the flower;

Use the flower on the base of the statue to open a compartment;

Take the number;

Go to the back yard go to the back door and select to start the puzzle.

Lightbeam Back Yard Puzzle

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the lightbeam puzzle by following the path as shown above and clicking where we have indicated with a red X;

The door will open to the hall.

The Hallway and Kitchen

Speak to Grandpa Eugene;

Get the morphing object from the table;

Find the collectable by grandpa’s feet;

Take the matches from the coat pocket;

Check out the bedroom door;

Pick up the pattern from the light switch;

Click the door to the right and go through to the kitchen;

Find a morphing object on the table;

The collectable is on the floor near the stove;

Use the plunger on the bath in the corner;

Click the plughole twice;

Pick up the detailing;

Look closer at the stove and take the meat;

Use the matches to light the stove;

Pick up the kettle and place it on the table;

Click the kettle to pour the tea;

Pick up the tea;

Head out to the backyard;

Look closer at the owl;

Put the birdhouse in the tree;

Add meat to the birdhouse;

Collect the vinyl record from the tree;

Go back to the hallway and give Grandpa his tea;

Put the record on the player and click the handle to play;

Take the paperclip and head from the compartment that opens;

Click the dresser and use the paperclip to unlock it;

Click the drawer to open and take the fuse set;

Go to the backyard and add the fuse set to the fuse box;

Click to replace the broken fuse with a new one;

Go back to the hallway and use the light switch;

Go to the bedroom.

The Bedroom and Basement

Pick up the morphing object from the fireplace;

The collectable is on the bed;

Pick up the book nearby;

Go back to the hallway and look closer at the cupboard;

Click the image to open the center section;

Add the book to the shelf and take the brushes from the secret compartment;

Read the note on the floor under the rug;

Go back to the bedroom and click the chimney;

Take the palette;

Add the firewood basket and then click the wood to add to the fire;

Use the matches to light the fire;

Click the figure on the bedside table;

Change its positioning so it is the same as the ballet dancer in the painting;

Collect the detailing from the secret compartment;

Talk to Grandpa Eugene;

Take the detailing;

Click the clock and add all detailing you have collected to start the puzzle.

Grandpa’s Clock Puzzle

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the clock number puzzle by arranging the number tiles so the columns and rows add up to the number in the center as shown above;

Go to the basement;

Find the morphing object near the wardrobe on the right;

Take the collectable from the bottom of the stairs;

Pick up the oil from the art stand in the center;

Add the palette and brushes;

Go back to the kitchen and place the oil on the stove door;

Take the antler;

Go to the bedroom and add the antler to the shield decor on the wall;

Take the key from the secret compartment;

Go to the basement again and use the key on the wardrobe;

Click to open and start the puzzle.

Hidden Object Puzzle 2

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the New York Mysteries 5 Chapter 2 hidden paints puzzle:

Find all 15 paint pots by clicking around to open all compartments; The pots are all the same size and have a label with a colored circle; Open every pocket and object to move things and discover pots; Find two pieces of blue glass to add to the statue’s heart to find one pot in her head; Click to spin the device to find pots hidden inside; Click buttons I, VII, and X to open the drawer and take the knife; Use the knife to open the blue box.

Add the paints to the stand;

Talk to grandpa and head to the backyard;

Replace the fuse again;

Go back to the hallway to discover Grandpa Eugene is gone and a strange trail is leading to the painting.

Through the Painting

Find a collectable on the floor and a stick nearby;

Pick up the morphing object from by the gate;

Look closer at the red cloth on the wall;

Find a gem behind the cloth;

Look at the fountain and find another gem;

Use the stick to the solvent hidden behind the grate to the back;

Look closer at the square wall decor to the right;

Use the solvent on the decor and the fabric;

Get the gem;

Click the circle shield and add the gems to start the puzzle.

Circular Lazer Puzzle

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the lazer puzzle by moving the gems so the lazers cover the entire area as shown above;

Use the crank on the lens twice;

Click the pulley to move it to the shore;

Pick up the collectable in the sand;

Find the morphing object on the wall;

Click the tree to move forward;

Pick up the bung to the right;

The collectable right next to it;

The morphing object is by the tree roots;

Go back and use the bung on the fountain;

Collect the sun from the statue’s mouth;

Go back to the shore;

Use the star on the gate to begin the next puzzle.

Token Puzzle

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the token puzzle by moving the tokens until all cells are covered; Tokens can only move by jumping another token: Move them in this order: 1 – 2 3 – 4 2 – 1 5 – 6 7 – 8 9 – 10 11 – 12 1 – 13 14 – 15 12 – 16 16 -17 17- 18 19 – 20 21 – 2 22- 23 18 – 24

Watch the cutscene as Noah tries to find his grandpa while trying not to awaken the creature;

At the shore select the lighthouse gates to start the octopus puzzle.

Hidden Object Puzzle 3

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the New York Mysteries 5 Chapter 2 hidden object puzzle: Find all 15 octopus hidden around the area; Click around to discover them all and take care to look behind objects; Use the crowbar in the shed to lift a floorboard; Take care to look in all subtle details where the image could be hidden; They are also hidden in pockets and behind layers of leaves, paints, and shells.

Click the lighthouse to go inside;

Talk to Grandpa Eugene;

Find a morphing object in the right side window;

Find a collectable at the top of the steps;

Pick up the handle by the light;

Go back to the shore;

Look closer at the harpoon gun by the water;

Add the handle and use it;

Take the harpoon and rope;

Click the boat;

Use the harpoon and take the bucket from the water;

Head to the wood;

Use the bucket to get by the spike trap to the right;

Defeat the monster in the cut scene and take the detailing;

Add the detailing to the pillar and start the next puzzle.

Slide Rune Puzzle

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve this puzzle by sliding the pieces until the runes match the symbols below; Only one rune must match per piece; See the image above for the complete solution.

Take the crystal;

Look closer at the left of the tree roots;

Click the roots to find an item and take the rose;

Go to the shore and place the rose on the statue;

Take the detailing from the secret compartment;

Go to the lighthouse;

Add the detailing to the top of the lighthouse mechanism;

Click the open panel to start the next puzzle.

Lighthouse Lightbeam Puzzle

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the lighthouse lightbeam puzzle by clicking the crystals until the light travels from one end to another as shown above;

Take the fish and the broken crystal;

Place the new crystal inside.

Finding a Way Back the Real World

Grandpa gives you a machete;

Go to the shore;

Use the machete on the green cloth;

Take the torch;

Add the fish to the rotating puzzle and solve: Lx2, Rx3, Lx2, R;

Take the hexagons and wrench;

Go to the lighthouse;

Use the wrench to open the floor panel;

Take the statuette and the disc;

Use the machete to open the window mechanism;

Click the backpack;

Use the disc to open the backpack;

Take the bolts and the door knocker;

Attach the legs and head to the statuette;

Use the matches to light the torch;

Head to the wood and use the machete on the tree roots;

Attach the rope and go into the cave;

Pick up the collectable to the left;

Find a morphing object near some beetles;

Use the burning torch to move the beetles;

Click the suitcase and start the puzzle.

Hidden Object Puzzle 4

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the New York Mysteries 5 Chapter 2 hidden object puzzle: As you discover objects, more will appear on your list; Close the case to look behind it; Use the sharp tool to open the zipper in the case; Move objects to find things behind.

Get the shovel;

Use the shovel on the pile of dirt;

Click to get to the door;

Lock the pieces into place with the bolts;

Add a door knocker;

Return home.

Back Home

Go to the hallway;

Get the painting from the wall;

Go to the bedroom;

Take two more paintings;

Go to the kitchen and find another painting by the stove;

Go to the basement and find the fifth painting;

Use the machete on the chaise lounge;

Take the planet;

Add the hexagons to the pattern on the wall by the stairs and start the puzzle; Find the pairs until all tiles are flipped.

Take the hammer and safe contents;

Go back to the bedroom and use the hammer to get the painting;

Pick up the lampshade;

Go to the hallway;

Put the lampshade on the lamp and look at the puzzle pattern;

Go to the backyard and look at the doormat;

Check out the design on the floor to start the puzzle.

Garden Puzzle

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

The puzzle in the garden requires the pattern you found on the lamp earlier: The gold discs can be pulled from one space to another (numbered 1 – 3) The discs can also be rotated in either outer or inner circles (marked A and B) Move disc to 1 Roate A clockwise Move disc from 1 to have the middle disc in the center Rotate B clockwise x 2 Pull disc towards 1 until lower disc is in the center Rotate A anticlockwise Move disc away from space 3 Rotate A anticlockwise x 2 Move disc away from space 3 Rotate B clockwise x 3 Rotate A anticlockwise Move disc towards 3 once so there is no disc in the center or at the spaces on the ends Move disc away from 2 so the only disc is in the space furthest away Rotate B anticlockwise Move disc to 2 once If you get stuck just press reset and start again.

Collect the wing;

Add this to the statuette;

Go to the bedroom and look closer at the tiny room behind the painting;

Add the statuette;

Go to the attic via the ladder.

The Attic

Get the morphing object from the box to the right;

Find the collectable on the shelves to the left;

Click the globe and open it;

Add the planet and start the puzzle: There is no specific solution to this puzzle. It is trial and error. Align the gaps by moving the rings.

Take the clue 2974 ;

; Click the phone and add the clue;

Put in the number 2974;

Take the key;

Click the red box and use the key;

Take the nails;

Click the wrapped item;

Use the machete to cut the strings;

Click it again to take off a layer;

Read the note;

Click the picture to collect;

Click the broken painting and add your nails;

Use the hammer to fix it up;

Collect the last painting.

That concludes chapter 2 of New York Mysteries 5: Power of Art! To move onto the next and final chapter just follow this link.

