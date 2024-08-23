Complete New York Mysteries 5: Power of Art Chapter 1 Walkthrough Guide

Delve into a world of crime and intrigue with New York Mysteries 5: Power of Art. Search for hidden clues and solve many tricky puzzles as you explore the exciting story! We are here to help guide you through every puzzle and mystery if you find yourself stuck at any point. Read on for our New York Mysteries 5: Power of Art Chapter 1 walkthrough guide.

Recommended Videos

Complete New York Mysteries 5: Power of Art Walkthrough

Find a complete walkthrough for each of the three chapters of New York Mysteries 5: Power of Art right here:

New York Mysteries 5: Chapter 1

New York Mysteries 5: Chapter 2

New York Mysteries 5: Chapter 3

New York Mysteries 5: Power of Art Chapter 1

Your journey begins on a dark and rainy night as Laura, a journalist, investigates an incident at the art gallery. As you progress, you will find you are going back and forth to various locations. Use the map in the bottom right of your screen to navigate between different areas easily. Each chapter has multiple morphing objects which you will need to click before they disappear. In our walkthrough, we have every step and every puzzle explained in detail with images attached where needed.

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Click the doors to the gallery to discover they are locked;

Find the collectable on the sidewalk under the streetlamp to the right;

Find the morphing object in the window of the building near the car;

Look closer at the car;

Grab the hair pin from the the passenger side floor;

Check out the glove compartment to discover you require a handle;

Click the seat to discover it is rusted and won’t move;

Back out to the street and look closer at the telephone booth;

Look at the ad for the exhibition near the telephone;

Check out the staff entrance off the street to discover you need a keycard;

Click the green electric box;

Use the hair pin to unlock the green electric box;

Pick up the mosaic pieces.

Electric Box Puzzle

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Complete the puzzle by finding a starting point and then finding a continuous line through the cells;

Your puzzle may differ from the one shown above;

Tap the reset button if you get stuck and need to start again;

Once complete, the lights will go on inside the Gallery.

Inside the Gallery

Enter through the main entrance;

Pick up the morphing object from behind the Gallery Foyer desk;

Find the flashlight on the desk;

Pick up the collectable from the foot of the statue to the right;

Look closer at the damaged floor and pick up the flower;

Look at the damaged wall to the left and pick up the mosaic piece;

Check the door to the right at the back;

Use the flashlight to light up the box;

Take the utility knife;

Look closer at the red curtain the back of the hallway;

Use the knife to cut the curtains;

Pick up the mosaic piece from the window sill;

Click the colored puzzle behind the desk;

Add your mosaic pieces.

Gallery Mosaic Puzzle

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the puzzle by rotating the pieces until each color fills its respective section;

The puzzle should end up looking like the image above;

Once solved, the drawer opens;

Take the key;

Use the key on the Security Room door;

Inside the Security Room you will find a collectable by the ladder;

There is also a morphing object by the plant;

Click the chair to move it

Pick up the ladder;

Pick up the fire extinguisher from the wall;

Look closer at the blue jacket hung at the back;

Take the star from the pocket;

Look closer a the cabinet to the left;

Use the knife to open the key case and grab the keycard;

Head outside to use the keycard on the staff entrance.

Restoration Room

Go inside to the Restoration Room;

Speak to Michael;

Pick up the collectable on the box to the left;

Find the morphing object to the right of Michael;

Take the cart near the table;

Check out the restoration table to find the code: 3681 ;

; Note the art director card details also: Michael Metaxas 37 00 23 ;

; Click the lockers at the back;

Place the code onto the lock;

Click and drag the lock to enter the code 3681 ;

; Take the wrench, star and petal;

Go to the Security Room;

Place the stars on the cabinet;

Take the flower and the picture;

Go back to the Gallery Foyer;

Look closer at the door on the right again and use the picture to start a new puzzle.

Gallery Foyer Door Puzzle

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Move each token until the colors match the picture as shown in the image above;

Now you can access the ground floor;

Click the trapdoor;

Find the collectable item on the shelf above;

Find the morphing object from the painting to the left;

Use your wrench to open the toolbox on the middle shelf;

Take the insulating tape and the lubricating aerosol;

Look at the tub to the right and moev items around inside;

Pick up the handle;

Use the ladder on the trapdoor and click to look closer.

Hidden Object Puzzle 1

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the New York Mysteries 5 Chapter 1 hidden object puzzle: Open the fobwatch; Switch the blue light on the lamp; Click to move lightbulbs and find a piece underneath; Fit that piece onto the tube sat above; Find a star-shaped bulb under the other bulbs in the drawer.

You now have a UV lamp;

Head to the Gallery Foyer and put the cart next to the painting to the right;

Click the painting to move it and then the cart to take it;

Head outside and go to the car;

Use the lubricant on the seat and move it forward;

Take the bag;

Go to your inventory and take the book and business card;

Pick up the glove box handle and use it on the glove box to get the wire cutters;

Go to the Restoration Room again;

Use the handle on the fridge to get the developer liquid;

Put the painting on the restoration table;

Add the UV bulb to the lamp and the developer to the table;

Use the brush to reveal the signature;

Take the petal from Michael;

Head to the ground floor again;

Use the wire cutters on the wire;

Use the fire extinguisher on the handle;

Click it to turn it off;

Now you have access to the door;

Look closer at the door;

Take the petal from above the flower puzzle;

Go back to the Restoration Room;

Place the petals on the wooden box to the left and solve the puzzle.

Wooden Petal Puzzle

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Move the triangle pieces until they glow green as shown above;

Take the tape spool;

Head back to the Security Room;

Look closer at the security tech to the right;

Open the junction box above;

Switch it off;

Use the insulating tape on the wires;

Turn it back on;

Add the spool and click play (green button);

After watching the tape, head to the Restoration Room again;

Speak to Michael and take the Telephone Token;

Go outside;

Use the token in the phonebox;

Use the Bishop’s card and dial the number 372134;

Pick up the token from the coin return;

Head to the Ground Floor again;

Place the flowers on the door to start the next puzzle.

Ground Floor Flower Puzzle

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the puzzle by moving the balls: Left: 1 down, 2 right, 3 right, 4 down. Right: 1 right, 2 down, 3 down, 1 left, 4 right, 1 right, 2 up, 4 left, 1 left, 3 up, 1 right, 3 down, 4 right, 1 left, 2 down, 1 right, 4 left.

Go to the Yard.

Out Into The Yard

Find a collectable item on some trash to the right;

Use your knife on the bag and then take the hose and wire;

Find a morphing object on the trash to the left;

Click the typewriter beside the trash;

Take the lever arm;

Use the wire cutters on the gate to the back;

Head to the Street;

Pick up another collectable item stuck on the fence to the left;

Find a morphing object at the heart sign to the back;

Click the manhole and get the pipe;

Look at the tree to the right of the manhole;

Click leaves to clear them and get the slingshot;

Head back to the Yard area;

Use the slingshot on the vase and get the medallion;

Click the bike;

Use the medallion to open the satchel and get the clue;

Put the clue on the typewriter and enter the code BY4AE15 ;

; Take the magnet;

Head to the street;

Use the wire to access the vehicle at the back via the window;

Pick up the matches;

Place the lever arm in the hole by the steering wheel;

Click to move the pipe blocking the manhole;

Look closer at the gap left behind and get the skateboard;

Head back to the Yard and use the skateboard to get the boards by the trash;

Go to the Street and place the boards on the water;

Look closer at that area to start a new puzzle.

Hidden Object Puzzle 2

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the New York Mysteries 5 Chapter 1 hidden object puzzle: Move the wood and bricks to reveal the clamp and socket key; Use the knife on the tires to get rubber; Get the second socket key from the tires; Use the socket keys to open the metal box; Move the nuts and bolts to get the key; Take the wires and screwdriver from the metal box; Use the key to open the gate; Use the clamp to secure it in place; Click that area to look closer and get the hose; Add the generator to the pump; Connect the hose to the pump; Use wires to connect them.

Go inside the hole and get the ladder;

Use the ladder on the manhole and go into the sewers.

Down To The Sewer

Find the collectable item on the left;

Find the morphing object by the rail on the right;

Click the grate on the left up the steps;

Use the pipe to bring the lever arm closer and pick it up;

Attach the arm to the door and open the grate;

Use the boards to make a bridge;

Use your flashlight to get a closer look at the other side;

Search with the flashlight to find the exit on the right and go through;

Repeat;

Find the key using the flashlight before it dies;

Go back x 3 to the street;

Use the key on the shed;

Move the box on the middle shelf and take the kerosene lamp;

Go back to the sewer;

Put the lamp by the fuel drum;

Remove the cap from the drum and light it with your matches;

Now you have a burning lamp;

Use the burning lamp in the dark tunnel and head to where you found the key (head right x2);

Pick up the handle;

Place the handle on the device on the floor;

Head through the maze through these tunnels: middle, right, upper left, straight, upper center, center;

Go back into the sewer entrnce and enter the tunnels again.

Search for 10 rungs for the ladder.

Ladder Rung Puzzle

Left of the pipes. Go left and find a rung by turning the faucet and emptying the water. Go back to the first area then go right. Click the manhole to the left to find a rung. Go back and then through the right exit to the device room. Open the left tunnel. Use the handle to switch off steam and find the rung there. Go back. Open the right tunnel. The rung is behind the pipes. Go back. Open the center tunnel. Go straight, and then straight again. The rung is found on the right. Go back and then head right. Go through the low tunnel to a dead end. The rung is inside. Go back and then go through the top exit. Head right and pick up a rung in this dead end. Go back and then go straight. Head left and find the run right of the lockers there. Go back and go right. The rung is in front of a crate. Go back to the ladder and attach the rungs so you can escape to the park.

The Park

Find a collectable on the path;

The morphing object is in the center on the corner of the path edge;

Pick up the fishing rod from by the viewing point;

Look at the trash can and pick up the litter picker, ticket and blade;

Click the machine to the left;

Enter the ticket to start the puzzle.

Sand Puzzle

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the sand puzzle by pouring colored sand from one tube to another. There is no strict way to solve this: just be methodical and patient;

Use the token you win on the viewing point and watch the cutscene;

Attach the magnet to the fishing rod and go back to the sewers;

Look at the sewer water and use the fishing rod in the water;

Go back to the park;

Look closer at the rocks to the back;

Use the litter picker to get a blade;

Look closer at the bandstand;

Find the third blade;

Attach the blades to the boat to get to the island.

The Island

Get a collectable from the steps;

The morphing object is found on the netted crate on the left;

Use the knife to open the sack and get a wind rose;

Pick up the fishing net;

Click the buoy in the water;

Use the net to bring it closer;

Use your knife to cut the rope;

Take the key;

Click the canopy area to the back;

Use your knife to cut the canopy and get the key;

Get the wind rose from the door frame;

Click the door;

Use the keys on the door to begin the next puzzle.

Hidden Object Puzzle 3

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the New York Mysteries 5 Chapter 1 hidden object puzzle: Find the pike pole on the mounted fish; Click the suitcase and take the notebook; Look at the pool and use the pike pole to reach the ship’s wheel; Click the wall behind the bicycle and get the fin; Look at the fish and add the fin to get the anchor; Click the machine to the left and take the brush; Use the brush on the debris on the floor; Take the wind up key; Use the wind up key to open the noticeboard; Take the glass; Use the notebook to copy the image and get a notebook with picture; Click the door and add the glass and notebook; Click the lenses until the picture looks like the image in the notebook; Use the handle to open the door; Go through the door and add the ship wheel and anchor to the cabinet; Take the keycard; Use the keycard on the machine to complete the puzzle.



In the Ship

Get the collectable by the small fan;

Find the morphing object on the window nearby;

Use the knife on the flag and get the eagle figure;

Go back to the park and to the bandstand;

Add the star and the eagle figure;

Take the hex key set and go to the ship;

Use the hex key and unlock the cupboard;

Take the wind rose;

Click the briefcase and add the wind roses;

Read the note and take the tranquilizer gun and the clue;

Click the machine on the left and add the clue;

Follow the clue pattern from top to bottom: Pink x2, green, yellow x3, red x2, blue x4, light blue, purple x3.

Solve the ship puzzle.

Ship Puzzle 1

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Ship Puzzle 2

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Ship Puzzle 3

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Talk to the artist’s neighbour;

Get the collectable nearby and the morphing object from the window above;

Click the car and open the door;

Take the umbrella;

Click the red machine to the back;

Click it to shake and take a soda;

Use the umbrella to pull the fire escape down;

Go to the roof.

On the roof of the artist’s house, find the collectable on the left;

The morphing object is near the stool;

Take the stool;

Click the piano and the open it;

Take the bottle opener;

Look at the trash at the back to start the next puzzle.

Hidden Object Puzzle 4

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Solve the New York Mysteries 5 Chapter 1 hidden object puzzle: Pull the cloth aside to find the plunger; Use the glass shard to cut the rope and free the wooden sword; Use the spray to clean the glass and reveal the image; Water the rose bush with the watering can; Find the bee in a blooming rose; Find a toothbrush in the cleaning supplies; Pump the soap to reveal the ring; Match all the drawings; Enter the code 242 in the green bag; Get the gloves.

Select your soda and use the bottle opener;

Give the soda to the neighbour and get the key;

Go back to the roof and use the gloves on the wire in the doorway;

Use the key to unlock and go inside.

Inside the Artist’s House

Take the morphing object from the table;

Find the collectable on the bed;

Go through the door on the left to the kitchen;

Find another collectable on the chair and a morphing object by the table;

Put the stool under the cupboard and click it to get the knife and strainer;

Use the knife to cut the cloth on the window;

Take the flower and the metal scourer;

Use the scourer on the wall and find the code 17.45 ;

; Go back and use the flower on the sewing machine;

Take the lockpick;

Go to the roof and use the lockpick on the suitcase;

Get a button;

Use the knife on the washing line and get the rope;

In the apartment, use the rope on the hole;

Look at the safe and take the insecticide;

Go to the kitchen and open the fridge;

Use the insecticide to clear the bugs;

Take the food;

Select the food in your inventory and use the can opener;

Go outside and give the food to the rats;

Get the harp;

Go to the bedroom and use the harp to open the box;

Complete the figurine puzzle by moving them until they match;

Get the button;

Go to the roof and use the insecticide on the the wasps;

Use the knife to get the item stuck in wax;

Go back to the front area and place the strainer on the burning trash can;

Place the wax item inside;

Take the handle;

Go to the bedroom and open the cupboard above the bed;

Take the clue and the button;

Head to the roof;

Place the clue on the piano to start the puzzle.

Piano Puzzle

Image Source: FIVE-BN Games via Twinfinite

Hit the keys (number 1 – 7 left to right) in the following sequence: 7,1, 4, 2, 5, 3, 6, 4, 2, 3, 7, 5, 6, 1.

Take the buttons and clock hands;

Add the hands to the clock in the artist’s house and set the clock to 5:45;

Take the buttons;

Select the hole in the floor;

Click the safe;

Add the buttons;

Complete each row one at a time from top to bottom starting with red;

Take the diary from the safe.

That concludes the New York Mysteries 5 Chapter 1 walkthrough! Follow our link right here when you are ready to start chapter 2.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy