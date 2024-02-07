MW3 Hordepoint Mode Explained

Players preparing to dive into the returning MW3 Hordepoint mode may need some pointers beforehand. Added as part of MW3 Season 2, this mode returns from WWII and offers a very fresh way of approaching multiplayer battles. For tips on what the mode is and specifically how to play it, we’ve got you covered.

What is Hordepoint Mode in MW3?

Hordepoint is a Call of Duty multiplayer mode that first appeared in 2017’s WWII. As the name suggests it plays very similarly to the beloved Hardpoint mode, with one main variable: the presence of zombies.

In regular Hardpoint matches players have to capture a zone on the map and defend it from the opposing team. Hordepoint retains this but also adds hordes of undead zombies attacking the Hardpoint at the same time.

As such, players defending the Hardpoint have two significant threats to deal with. Not only do you need to watch for enemy players flanking your position and laying down suppressive fire, but also bloodthirsty zombies who’ll constantly charge toward you.

Fortunately, some of the unique quirks of Zombies mode also return for Hordepoint. There’s a small chance that when killing a zombie, they’ll drop a Pack-a-Punch upgrade. Alongside that, there’s a higher chance of getting familiar power-ups like Max Ammo and Instakill. It’s the most seamless blend between Zombies and multiplayer we’ve ever seen.

How to Play MW3 Hordepoint Mode

Image Source: Activision

Hordepoint mode returns to MW3 as a limited-time addition following the Season 2 update. You can access them from the multiplayer playlist options, alongside other LTMs arriving this season.

It’s a simple case of logging into MW3 using your Activision credentials, then scrolling to multiplayer and finding Hordepoint mode. As a limited-time mode, lobbies will likely be quite full as players scramble to test it out before it’s removed from rotation. Therefore, you shouldn’t have any problem with matchmaking.

In MW3, Hordepoint mode takes place on horror-inflected versions of existing maps in the game. Season 2 adds darker variants of maps like Terminal and Skidrow, which you can only see in Hordepoint mode.

That’s everything you need to know about MW3 Hordepoint mode! For more on the game, check out the MW3 and Warzone Season 2 release time plus all MW3 Zombies camo challenges.