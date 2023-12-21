Monopoly GO Events Schedule (Dec 21, 2023)

Monopoly GO has turned into one of the biggest and most popular mobile games to date, particularly with their seasonal Winter Wonderland event that rolled through recently.

Not only that, the game features a number of special events on a daily basis that offer a variety of temporary boosts that allow players everywhere to further increase their overall progress along the board.

If you’re wondering what’s in store for today’s special boosts, here is our handy guide to the Monopoly GO Events Schedule for Dec 21, 2023.

All Special Events in Monopoly GO (Dec 21, 2023)

Below we’ve listed all official special events taking place today in Monopoly GO, including the name of the event along with the start/end times and their overall duration within those time frames. Keep in mind that some of these events overlap with one another, which is a prime opportunity for raking in that experience and all the dice you can get your hands on.

Event Name Time & Duration Mega Heist 4:00AM – 6:59AM (45 Minute Duration) Rent Frenzy 7:00AM – 12:59PM (45 Minute Duration) High Roller 10:00AM – 12:59PM (5 Minute Duration) Golden Blitz 1:00PM – 6:59AM on 12/22 | Cards: Bake it Happen & Special Order Wheel Boost 1:00PM – 3:59PM (30 Minute Duration) High Roller 4:00PM – 12:59AM on 12/22 (5:00 Minute Duration) Mega Heist 4:00PM – 9:59PM (1 Hour Duration) Cash Grab 10:00PM – 12:59AM on 12/22 (20 Minute Duration)

Strategically playing most or all of these events are a fantastic way to net yourself some extra stickers, dice, and more. Don’t forget to check out Tournaments as well, which also include mini-events that can further contribute to your progress in the game.

Be sure to check out the official Monopoly Wiki for all current and past special events, as well as other special rewards that can be claimed on their Reward Links page. Some of these update daily while others remain active for a number of weeks, so be sure to refresh that list often. Also, remember that those rewards can only be claimed once per account. Either way, cash in on those dice rolls as much as you can.

That concludes our guide to the Monopoly GO Events Schedule (Dec 21, 2023). We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which events you like to see most, or that you wish there were more of.

