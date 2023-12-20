As you make your way towards 100% completion of the game’s sticker collection, you may need some help getting Joyful Snow sticker in Monopoly GO. It’s one of the rarest stickers in the entire game. This leaves lots of players scratching their heads as they try to track it down. Let us give you some pointers to make things easier!

How to Get Joyful Snow Sticker in Monopoly GO

The only way to get the Joyful Snow sticker in Monopoly GO is to complete limited-time events to bag free stickers. These are usually displayed alongside your main objectives, with small icons denoting how many stickers you get for each one.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that netting a sticker will result in you opening Joyful Snow. Just as with real-life sticker packs, it’s all a game of luck.

Alternatively, you can find fellow Monopoly GO players who may have a duplicate and seek to trade with them. Note that you don’t unlock trading until you’ve already made a decent amount of progression. This option won’t work for everyone!

What Does Joyful Snow Do in Monopoly GO?

Joyful Snow is one of the stickers required to complete the Outdoor Fun set in Monopoly GO. It’s a five-star rarity card, making it incredibly hard to track down if you have no dice rolls left to bag more freebies.

Rather than coming with any specific benefits, this specific sticker is often the last one players need to complete this set. Due to its rarity, you’re always less likely to find it in your level-up rewards, or as a prize for landing on specific tiles on the board.

True Monopoly GO completionists will be keen to get the card once and for all, trekking towards 100% completion and bragging rights among their friends. Plus, completing the Outdoor Fun set nets you 1,100 spins and 343 million cash. Make sure to grind for it!