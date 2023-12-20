minecraft universal event all clapper locations

Minecraft and Universal Studios are having an event in Minecraft’s Bedrock Edition that lasts from December 19 to December 22. There’s plenty to do to keep you occupied, but among them is to collect 12 clappers, so here’s where to find all the clappers in the Minecraft x Universal Event.

Minecraft Universal Clappers Explained

Image Source: Mojang via Twinfinite

Once you load into the Universal event in Minecraft, you’ll be able to see the list of things you can complete, but you’ll also be free to just look around to your heart’s content. In the top right-hand corner of your screen, you’ll see how many tickets you have and how many clapperboards you’ve found.

Each clapper you find will give you 15 tickets, along with increasing your counter by one. If you collect all 12 clappers, you’ll be rewarded with the Clapper Back item which you can redeem in the Character Creator after you’ve logged out and back in again. There are plenty of other rewards that you can earn yourself along the way, so be sure to get your fill of the activities.

Minecraft Universal Event Clapper Locations

Image Source: Mojang via Twinfinite

Some of the clappers are much better hidden than others, with the first few being meant to give you an idea of where to find them and how to get them. Here are the locations for the clappers in the Minecraft Universal Event.

You can find the first clapper directly behind the spinning Universal Globe when you first spawn in.

when you first spawn in. From spawn, turn to your left and go into the area to the right of the hat store. The clapper will be above the large green screen that you can reach by taking the stairs on the left of it.

that you can reach by taking the stairs on the left of it. Go into the hat store that you can see to the left of spawn. There will be a red curtain with a clapper hidden behind it.

that you can see to the left of spawn. There will be a with a clapper hidden behind it. Go around the outside of the toy store to find a fire hydrant , which you can jump on and and be launched into the air. You can use this to reach the second floor of the building where you’ll find another clapper.

to find a , which you can jump on and and be launched into the air. You can use this to reach the second floor of the building where you’ll find another clapper. Go along the side street adjacent to where the Bank Heist minigame is. There is another fire hydrant that you can use to boost yourself up to a balcony with a clapper on it.

minigame is. There is another that you can use to boost yourself up to a with a clapper on it. From spawn, go straight ahead past the studio tour and go around the back of the Director Says minigame to the left. There will be a flight of stairs leading up to a clapper.

minigame to the left. There will be a flight of stairs leading up to a clapper. Directly to the left of the Director Says minigame, there will be a fire hydrant that you can use to get up to the roof of a black-shingled building. From there, jump across the street to the balcony that overlooks a floating clapper. Jump to it and hit it in the air to collect it.

minigame, there will be a that you can use to get up to the roof of a black-shingled building. From there, jump across the street to the that overlooks a floating clapper. Jump to it and hit it in the air to collect it. To the right of spawn, just to the left of the entrance to the Western area, there will be a doorway hidden behind some vines that you can go through. The clapper will be in the middle of this small room with the anvils and axe on the wall.

area, there will be a doorway that you can go through. The clapper will be in the middle of this small room with the anvils and axe on the wall. Head into the building where you can play the Target Practice minigame, then head to the right and go up the stairs. Follow that room all the way until you’re overlooking the shooting range, then go through the door on your right. The clapper will be on the sand outside the building.

minigame, then head to the right and go up the stairs. Follow that room all the way until you’re overlooking the shooting range, then go through the door on your right. The clapper will be on the sand outside the building. Just as you enter Shrek’s Swamp , turn around and you’ll see a clapper up by the back of the sign. To reach it, jump on the red mushroom that’s just down and to the right of the clapper and use it to jump onto the dirt wall, or you can go by Pinocchio and parkour around the tree to reach it.

, turn around and you’ll see a clapper up by the back of the sign. To reach it, jump on the that’s just down and to the right of the clapper and use it to jump onto the dirt wall, or you can go by and parkour around the tree to reach it. Go into Shrek’s house and head to the right, past Fiona. There will be a small opening in the back of the room that doesn’t appear to lead anywhere, but you can climb the vines on the left side to reach the next clapper.

and head to the right, past Fiona. There will be a small opening in the back of the room that doesn’t appear to lead anywhere, but you can climb the side to reach the next clapper. Once you’re on the Universal Studios lot, you can find a house with red flowers hanging off it if directly behind the shark. There’s a small opening on the side of the house that leads to a winding path through the building that you can follow all the way to the clapper inside.

That's it for finding all the clappers in the Minecraft x Universal Event. There's a ton to do in the event, so be sure to check it out and earn yourself some rewards.