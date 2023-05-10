Minecraft: How to Make Splash Potion of Weakness & What It Does

If you’re wondering how to make a Splash Potion of Weakness in Minecraft and what it does, here’s what you need to know.

In Minecraft, players have the freedom to craft a variety of potions and consumables. The Splash Potion of Weakness is one of them, and we’re here to help you out with crafting it.

How to Make Splash Potion of Weakness in Minecraft

In order to craft it, you’ll need two key items: Gunpowder and a Potion of Weakness.

The Potion of Weakness can be crafted if you have the brewing stand, one Water Bottle, and one Fermented Spider Eye. Simply open the brewing stand menu and heat it up by using one Blaze Powder.

Then, put the Water Bottle in one of the bottom flask slots, and add the Fermented Spider Eye in the top slot to begin the crafting process. This will give you a Potion of Weakness.

Gunpowder is pretty easy to obtain, and you can get them off exploding Creepers. Creepers are one of the most common enemies you’ll encounter in Minecraft, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding one. Just make sure to keep your distance when it explodes.

Once you have the items you need, open the brewing stand and again, add Blaze Powder to get things heated up. Put the Potion of Weakness in one of the bottom slots, then add the Gunpowder in the top slot. Start the brewing process, and you’ll get the Splash Potion of Weakness.

How to Make Fermented Spider Eye

Out of all of the ingredients required for a Splash Potion of Weakness, the Fermented Spider Eye is arguably the trickiest to get. This requires a Brown Mushroom which is most commonly found in the Dark Oak Biome, caves or the Nether. These are really tall mushrooms, so once you find one, start hacking away at it. Every block of a Brown Mushroom you break has a chance of dropping a Brown Mushroom.

The Fermented Spider Eye also requires Sugarcane, and a Spider Eye. Sugarcane can easily be found by water on dirt or sand, while Spider Eyes are a rare drop from the big red-eyed spiders roaming around the blocky world itself.

With all of these ingredients, break your Sugarcane down into Sugar by placing it in the crafting menu. Next, place the Sugar, Brown Mushroom and Spider Eye anywhere within the crafting menu and you’ll get a Spider Eye. Now you can make the Minecraft Splash Potion of Weakness!

What the Potion Does

Not to be confused with the regular variant, the Splash Potion of Weakness can be used on other players and enemies in Minecraft.

This will cause them to be afflicted with the Weakness status effect, causing their damage value to be lowered for a short period of time, which is handy when you’re in a pinch.

That’s all you need to know about how to make the Splash Potion of Weakness and what it does in Minecraft. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our picks for the most creative base ideas, as well as how to get Name Tags in Minecraft.

