Minecraft Trial Chambers – How to Find Them & What They Do

Minecraft’s 1.21 update is on its way, and with come a brand new feature in the form of The Trial Chambers. But what exactly are the Minecraft Trial Chambers? We will explain here how to find them and what they do.

What Are Trial Chambers in Minecraft?

Image Credit: Mojang Studios

The Trial Chambers are an upcoming procedurally generated structure found underground. These chambers are spread like a maze through a subterranean area and are filled with traps, loot, and mobs. The entire structure is made from the new copper blocks, with copper doors and the fancy copper bulb.

Because these Trial Chambers are procedurally generated, no two adventures will be the same. Plus, as you explore each room, you will find a new mob, new loot, and resources. There is even a brand new mob only found in these sprawling layouts, dubbed The Breeze. This new mob uses the power of the wind to attack and confuse you, blowing you through chambers full of traps. They can cause a lot of damage so even experienced players will come to fear them.

The Breeze will arrive in the 1.21 update, and they are only found within the Trial Chambers.

We will also see new Trial Spawners as part of this update. These are said to spawn mobs in limited numbers depending on your adventure party size. After spawning mobs, it will go into a cooldown mode and give off smoke particles as it gets ready to spawn again. The spawner will also drop treasures like diamonds as a kind of reward for destroying them.

When Will Trial Chambers Come to Minecraft?

Update 1.21 will be coming to our consoles and PCs in June of 2024.

For anyone itching to check out the Trial Chambers before then, you can test them out through snapshots on Java Edition and beta testing on Minecraft Bedrock. If you are a Realm player, then you can test out the new features for free through your Realms subscription.

Image Credit: Mojang Studios

As well as the Trial Chambers, the 1.21 update will bring new copper blocks and items to create amazing structures and buildings with. These stunning new blocks oxidize just like real copper, turning from classic copper orange to a gorgeous green. The blocks will be entirely craftable, so you can create everything you want from walls to stairs and change the coloring any time you like.

The copper blocks also include the copper bulb, which is powered by Redstone and can be turned on and off as you please. It emits a lovely glow and the design of it is entirely up to you. Just like the rest of the copper blocks and items, you can wax them, scrape them with a mining tool, or allow them to oxidize. It all depends on how you want them to look in your Minecraft base.

During Minecraft Live, we were told to expect the next update to include a lot more focus on “combat and tinkering”, which sounds very exciting! There may even be new biomes introduced, including the trap-filled Trial Chambers and a Trial Spawner feature.

Image Credit: Mojang Studios

Finally, there will be a new item called a Crafter. This is like an automated crafting table which uses Redstone to infinitely create and contain items. It is used just like a crafting table, but you can just input what you need and let the Crafter do the rest. This is great news for those of us who don’t enjoy the crafting aspect of Minecraft as much!

That’s all we know so far about the Minecraft Trial Chambers and the new update expected to release in June of 2024. For more Minecraft new and tips, check out our other guides and articles below.