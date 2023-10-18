How to Make & Use Crafter in Minecraft Preview & Beta

The Minecraft Live 2023 event introduced the game’s first automatic Crafter that can make the building process go by much quicker. Although it has yet to be released in the official version, players can get a sneak peek into its functionality with the Preview and Beta, along with a few other additional features for Version 1.21. We’ll show you what steps you need to take to make the Crafter and several ways you can use it for your resource inventory.

Minecraft Crafter Recipe

For starters, it should be noted that the recipe is only available through the Minecraft Launcher’s Snapshot version (Preview – Xbox/Windows/iOS) or on Android devices (Beta.) Thus, if you aren’t seeing any new features, you may need to update it with the latest patch with Minecraft 1.21. Then, you can place the following ingredients on the Crafting Table:

5 Iron Ingots

Crafting Table

Dropper

2 Redstone Dust

All of these resources are relatively easy to obtain from either wood-chopping or mining, so it shouldn’t take too long to make. Once you have enough materials, you can place them down using this layout:

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

On the surface, the Crafter has some of the same features as the standard Crafting Table, but it’s a bit more complex with its automatic mechanics. It can also be placed down sideways if you want the items to go out a certain way.

How to Use Crafter in Minecraft Preview & Beta

When you interact with the Crafter, you can place down a group of items that can be automatically dispensed with a Redstone signal next to it, like blocks or torches. For example, if you use bones, then you’ll get Bone Meals, just like the standard Crafting Table. Only this time, you won’t be able to grab the finished product, as it will come out automatically with the Redstone signal. The Crafter also allows you to disable specific slots by clicking/selecting them, establishing a set recipe.

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

By the looks of it, it doesn’t seem too monumental, but with the proper setup, it can be one of the most beneficial tools of Minecraft. In particular, you can use this build from YouTuber wattles to produce a ton of resources without lifting a finger. All you need to do is place down Redstone Repeaters and connect them with Redstone Dust to channel the power to the Crafter. Next, you can add a Hopper on top of the Crafter and place a few stacks of a resource into it.

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll then need to power up the contraption with a lever (turn it on and off quickly) to automatically dispense the materials one by one. Players can also add a Hopper below the Crafter’s opening to store it for future use (the gray door.) Of course, you can build more complex designs for more enhanced versions to get one better suited for you.

Now that you know how to make and use a Crafter, you can start using it to customize more builds and resources. If you want some ideas on what to craft, you can check out our picks for the top 10 best farm ideas. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Minecraft content.