How to Find & Tame Bogged Mob in Minecraft 1.21 

The Bogged is a new skeleton variant introduced in Minecraft 1.21. While it’s similar to other Skeletons, it looks mossy and is covered in fungus. It has brown and red mushrooms growing from its skull, giving it a very creepy look. Let’s see where to find the fungus-infected Bogged, how to defeat it, and whether you can tame it in Minecraft 1.21.

How to Find the Bogged Mob in Minecraft 1.21

There are two ways to find the Bogged mob. You can find the Bogged in swamps or Trial Chambers.

Swamps

Bogged are unique creatures that only appear in Mangrove swamps and Swamp biomes, which are rare and difficult to find. Here are some tips to find these biomes.

Swamps often generate next to rivers and rarely near an ocean.

During a full moon, you can spot many slimes in the swamp biome, which makes it easier to identify from a distance if you use a Spyglass.

Both of these swamp biomes are found in warmer regions.

Mangrove swamps are often found near jungle and desert biomes.

Trial Chambers

If you can’t find a swamp, try locating a Trial Chamber. Here are some tips for finding one:

Dig down to a height of Y=0 and search between Y=-40 and Y=-20.

Look for Tuff blocks, which are at the boundaries of Trial Chambers. If you find them, it means you are going in the right direction.

Enter the chamber by breaking a wall and search for a room with a Trial Spawner surrounded by bone blocks.

Approach the Trial Spawner to spawn a group of Bogged. However, the bone blocks can also mean that other types of skeletons might appear, so you’ll have to keep trying until you get the Bogged to spawn.

Check out our full guide on how to locate Trial Chambers.

How to Defeat the Bogged Mob

Unlike other skeletons, the Bogged mob has eight hearts of health. Luckily, they fight quite similarly to other skeletons. Just like other skeletons, they burn in the sun. To fight Bogged mobs, you first need to understand their attacks. They fire poisonous arrows, which increases their attack damage, making them difficult to fight.

On the other hand, they are a little bit nerfed when it comes to the speed with which they attack. Attack speed for a normal skeleton is two seconds, whereas a Bogged one fires an arrow every 3.5 seconds. This makes their attack relatively easy to dodge.

Considering their attacks, if you are a close combat player, you can use a shield to block the poisonous arrows, and a sword to fight back. If you like to play it safe, you can use a bow and a crossbow to fight it with ranged attacks.

Regardless of the strategy you choose, you must be well equipped with armor, a bucket of milk to counter the poisonous effects of Bogged arrows, potions of healing to regain your health, and potions of resistance to improve your defense.

Bogged Drops

Here are the drops you get from defeating the Bogged:

Bones

Regular arrows

Poison arrows

A damaged bow (Lower Chance)

Can You Tame Bogged Mob?

Sorry to break it to you, but taming Bogged mobs in Minecraft 1.21 isn’t possible. Unfortunately, rather than shooting a flying kiss, they shoot poisonous arrows. They fall into the category of aggressive mobs like zombies, creepers, and spiders and not passive mobs like cows or sheep. They might eventually have some other uses, but taming is not one of them.

