Minecraft How to Find & Tame Breeze Mob

The Breeze Mob was introduced in the 1.21 update in Minecraft and provides a brand-new combat challenge. The Breeze is one of the most unique new enemies added to the game and they can make dungeon crawling a lot more dangerous. So, let’s go over how to find and defeat the Breeze, and learn whether you can tame Breeze or not.

How to Find the Breeze

You don’t need to worry about stumbling into the Breeze while looking for your Minecraft seed. The Trial Chambers where you’ll find the Breeze will house many other mobs. They are underground structures with many rooms, loot and trial spawners. Inside some of its rooms could be the brand-new Breeze. They’ll mostly be inside the Trial Spawners and this will give you time to prepare before going into a fight.

Trial Spawners are found in the last room of the structure. You can actually tell if a spawner will spawn Breeze. The blocks around the spawner show what mobs it should be. Talking about the Breeze, Chiseled Tuff blocks will surround the spawner. Chiselled Tuff indicates if the Trial Spawner will spawn the Breeze or not.

The specific number of Trial Spawners can spawn depends on the players nearby. However, a cleared one will always return in 30 minutes.

How to Defeat the Breeze

The Breeze doesn’t directly attack the players. It jumps around the battlefield, shooting blasts of air. These blasts aren’t very damaging but, their secondary effect is concerning. The Chambers with the Breeze are filled with buttons, trap doors and levers. The Breeze mob’s air blasts can activate all these.

If you’re not paying attention to the surroundings, you’ll get overwhelmed by the traps while the Breeze continues its attack. With some blocks in hand, towering up to the Breeze will quickly earn you victory.

Also, if you’re taking on the Breeze you’ll need to watch out for their projectile “Wind Charge”. It might do little damage but can send players flying and activating devices such as levers, buttons and trapdoors. It’s important to understand that the rooms have been designed in the Breeze’s favour.

The Wind Charges

The Breeze drops a single item called a Breeze Rod in one or two batches. These can be broken down into four Wind Charges each. They can be used partly to craft the Mace or Flow Armor Trim. The effects will vary depending on where the Wind Charge is thrown and what it hits.

Can You Tame Breeze?

There is currently no method to tame the Breeze mob in Minecraft for yourself. These mobs only spawn in Trial Chambers and you can’t turn them friendly and bring them to the surface with you. However, we’ll be sure to update this guide if Mojang adds a method to tame the Breeze.

The Minecraft 1.21 Breeze may not be the most challenging mob, but it is surely fun! While you’re here learn about the most anticipated Tricky Trials updates, Minecraft 1.21 patch notes, and all Vault rewards.

