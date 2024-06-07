How to Get a Mace in Minecraft 1.21

Minecraft 1.21 has introduced some powerful new enemies and weapons, and the Mace is a standout addition. The Mace is one of the strongest weapons in the game right now, and lets you one-shot a ton of enemies with the right setup. So, let’s go over how to get the Mace in Minecraft 1.21.

Recommended Videos

How to Craft Mace in Minecraft

To get a Mace you must simply craft it at a bench by having the required materials. Here are the materials you need to craft a Mace:

Breeze Rod x1

Heavy Core x1

Image Source: Mojang

Surprisingly, you don’t need a Crafting Table to craft the Mace. You can simply build it from your personal inventory. Just place the Breeze Rod in one of the bottom slots and place the Heavy Core right above it. So, how do we get both of these items?

How to Get Breeze Rod

Getting a Breeze Rod is relatively simple. You need to find and kill the new Breeze enemies. The Breeze Mob can only be found in the Trial Chambers in Minecraft 1.21. You can find these impressive structures underground in the Deepslate Layer and sometimes the Stone Layer. Breeze mobs drop 1-2 Breeze Rods by default so you won’t have a hard time gathering the Rod once you find a Trial Chamber.

How to Get Heavy Core

The Heavy Core is a bit more difficult to find. You can find the Heavy Core as a drop from the Ominous Vault Block. However, its drop chance is pretty low at just 8.3%. We suggest learning how to find Ominous Trial Chambers and checking out all the drop rates. It can be a bit of a grind before you secure some Heavy Cores.

Image Source: Mojang

Mace Stats and Details

At a glance, the Mace is a pretty weak weapon that deals only 6 attack damage per hit at 0.5 attack speed. However, where the Mace really shines is with its unique jump attacks. When you fall from a height greater than 1.5 blocks, your falling attack will increase and turn into an AoE smash attack. The damage increases based on how far you fall:

First 3 blocks: 4 attack points per block

Next 5 blocks: 2 attack points per block

Rest of the fall: 1 attack point per block

Image Source: Mojang

Note that there is no damage cap on the Mace and you can potentially one-shot bosses with a well-placed strike. To make it even more enticing, if you land your falling attack, you negate all fall damage. Note that these falling attacks are actually quite difficult to land.

However, there’s no need to worry as the addition of Wind Charges makes them more convenient than ever before. You can launch yourself into the air with Wind Charges and attempt a falling attack without risking any fall damage.

All Mace Enchantments

The Mace currently has eight available Enchantments:

Unbreaking

Mending

Smite

Bane of Arthropods

Density

Breach

Wind Burst

Curse of Vanishing

Not all of these Enchantments can be applied at once, so carefully decide what you plan on using the Mace for. Mending is one of the best Enchantments since the Mace can be such a hassle to repair otherwise.

How to Repair Mace in Minecraft

The Mace has a durability of 500 that decreases by one every time you land a hit on something. There are three methods to repair a Mace:

Combine two damaged Maces at an Anvil, Grindstone, or Crafting Grid.

Combine a damaged Mace with Breeze Rods at an Anvil.

Using the Mending Enchantment.

We would suggest against the first method due to how difficult it is to acquire a Heavy Core, and wasting a Mace can be pretty costly. Using Breeze Rods is a bit more convenient as long as you know how to find Breeze Mobs. Lastly, if you have access to the Mending enchantment, it’s the most convenient method to repair your Mace as long as you have sources of EXP.

That’s everything you need to know about the Mace in Minecraft. While you’re here learn about the most anticipated Tricky Trials updates, Minecraft 1.21 patch notes, and all Vault rewards.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy