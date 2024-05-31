Minecraft Tricky Trials Update 1.21 Early Patch Notes & Release Date

The cogs of the Minecraft machine never stop whirring, with the Minecraft Tricky Trials update 1.21 expected very soon. After receiving its official title back in April, we now know when the patch is due and what new content is coming. Read on for the Tricky Trials early patch notes and release date!

Recommended Videos

Minecraft Tricky Trials will release as part of update 1.21 on June 13, 2024. Mojang has yet to confirm a specific release time for the new expansion, so the countdown below is currently set to midnight EST. As soon as we’ve got more confirmation, we’ll update this guide!

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 5 : 1 0 : 1 6 : 1 1

Fortunately, players on both the Java and Bedrock versions of Minecraft will be able to play through the new features on this date. All you’ve got to do is ensure you’ve got automatic updates switched on, and the patch should download as soon as it lands.

That agonizing wait is bound to be worth it, though, because Minecraft’s Tricky Trials 1.12 update comes with plenty of new content. Here are all the new mechanics and features coming to the game.

Trial Chambers

First and foremost, you’ll be able to find new Trial Chambers across survival biomes. These are huge copper buildings dotted around maps, which contain challenges inside them. These range from rooms littered with mobs to traps you need to avoid, with rewards for completing them.

Inside Trial Chambers are two new mobs: the breeze and the bogged. The breeze send waves of wind out towards you, which sends you flying back – potentially into a perilous trap. The bogged can hit you with poison-infected attacks, landing a status effect alongside raw damage.

When you clear trials you get a trial key. These can be turned in at specific vault blocks within a Trial Chamber, in which you’ll get a reward for each of your party members. We don’t know many of these rewards yet, but expect high-level equipment and armor.

After grinding through a Trial Chamber you can unlock armor trims, pottery shards, and banners themed around the chambers. You’ll find these in the vaults you can open after a successful run. Elsewhere in decorative items, 20 new paintings are coming to the game.

Alongside these trials, there are also ominous trials you can opt into. These are more vast in scope, but come with better rewards to make up for it. To trigger them, drink from an ominous bottle that you find in the aforementioned vaults.

Image Source: Mojang

New Weapons & Blocks

In terms of weapons, the mace is coming to Minecraft in the Tricky Trials update. You make it by combining breeze rods and heavy cores, doing huge damage to enemies you hit. The mace has three enchantments: Density, which lands more damage, Breach, which penetrates armor, and Wind Charge, which sends you sky-high before landing for a slam attack.

Excitingly, there are a lot of new blocks coming to the game in Tricky Trials. Here they are:

Auto-crafter : Uses redstone to automatically craft items from their ingredients.

: Uses redstone to automatically craft items from their ingredients. Copper trapdoor

Copper door

Copper grate

Chiseled copper

That’s all for the Minecraft Tricky Trials update 1.21 early patch notes and release date! For more, check out the key changes in this update, as well the best Minecraft PS4 seeds.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more