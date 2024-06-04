Minecraft Ominous Vault with POV holding Key
Minecraft All Ominous Vault Rewards

What rewards do the Ominous Vaults contain
The Ominous Vaults are an interesting new addition to Minecraft 1.21. They are a unique storage block filled with great rewards, as long as you have the key to open them. In this guide, we will see how worth the effort these vaults are as we go over all Ominous Vault Rewards in Minecraft 1.21 and their drop chances.

What Is the Ominous Vault?

The Ominous Vault is a unique new storage block that generates naturally inside trial chambers and can be unlocked using the new Ominous Trial Key. Unlike regular vaults that you can open anytime, the Ominous Vault needs a trial key, which you can get by defeating ominous trials. Although these trials are tough, they are rewarding, making the Ominous Vault a very interesting and unique feature.

Ominous Vault Rewards

The Ominous Vault offers a variety of valuable items as rewards. The table below displays the items, their quantities, and the likelihood of each item being released when the vault is unlocked.

There are three sets of loot you can receive rewards from in the Ominous Vaults.

Loot Set A

ItemQuantityChance
Enchanted Crossbow112.12%
Golden Apple112.12%
Enchanted Diamond Axe19.09%
Enchanted Diamond Chestplate19.09%
Enchanted Book16.06%
Emerald4-103.79%
Wind Charge8-123.03%
Diamond2-31.52%
Ominous Bottle10.76%

Loot Set B

ItemQuantityChance
Nothing25.0%
Flow Armor Trim Smithing Template125.0%
Enchanted Golden Apple125.0%
Flow Banner Pattern116.67%
Heavy Core18.33%

Loot Set C

ItemQuantityChance
Emerald4-1033.33%
Wind Charge8-1226.67%
Diamond2-313.33%
Ominous Bottle16.67%

When you unlock an Ominous Vault, you’ll get one item at random from sets A and B and one to three items at random from set C. Although the loot is impressive, it is not easy to get, so you better watch out.

That’s all we know about the Ominous Vault Rewards in Minecraft 1.21. You might also want to check out our other articles on Minecraft, Minecraft Tricky Trials Update 1.21 Early Patch Notes & Release Date, 5 Most Anticipated Changes in Minecraft’s Tricky Trials Update, and how to find Woodland Mansions in Minecraft.   

