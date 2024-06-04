Minecraft All Ominous Vault Rewards

The Ominous Vaults are an interesting new addition to Minecraft 1.21. They are a unique storage block filled with great rewards, as long as you have the key to open them. In this guide, we will see how worth the effort these vaults are as we go over all Ominous Vault Rewards in Minecraft 1.21 and their drop chances.

What Is the Ominous Vault?

The Ominous Vault is a unique new storage block that generates naturally inside trial chambers and can be unlocked using the new Ominous Trial Key. Unlike regular vaults that you can open anytime, the Ominous Vault needs a trial key, which you can get by defeating ominous trials. Although these trials are tough, they are rewarding, making the Ominous Vault a very interesting and unique feature.

Ominous Vault Rewards

The Ominous Vault offers a variety of valuable items as rewards. The table below displays the items, their quantities, and the likelihood of each item being released when the vault is unlocked.

There are three sets of loot you can receive rewards from in the Ominous Vaults.

Loot Set A

Item Quantity Chance Enchanted Crossbow 1 12.12% Golden Apple 1 12.12% Enchanted Diamond Axe 1 9.09% Enchanted Diamond Chestplate 1 9.09% Enchanted Book 1 6.06% Emerald 4-10 3.79% Wind Charge 8-12 3.03% Diamond 2-3 1.52% Ominous Bottle 1 0.76%

Loot Set B

Item Quantity Chance Nothing – 25.0% Flow Armor Trim Smithing Template 1 25.0% Enchanted Golden Apple 1 25.0% Flow Banner Pattern 1 16.67% Heavy Core 1 8.33%

Loot Set C

Item Quantity Chance Emerald 4-10 33.33% Wind Charge 8-12 26.67% Diamond 2-3 13.33% Ominous Bottle 1 6.67%

When you unlock an Ominous Vault, you’ll get one item at random from sets A and B and one to three items at random from set C. Although the loot is impressive, it is not easy to get, so you better watch out.

That's all we know about the Ominous Vault Rewards in Minecraft 1.21.

