Minecraft’s 1.11 update first introduced a new structure with an abundance of goodies and formidable monsters. So, if you’re ready for a challenge, here’s how to find Woodland Mansions in Minecraft.

How to Find Woodland Mansions in Minecraft

Because the Woodland Mansions generate so rarely and often are very far from spawn, there are several ways to reliably find them out in the world. The first is through a Woodland Explorer Map, purchasable from the cartographer Villager (they can be found in villages, wearing white coats).

Once obtained, it’ll show the location of a Woodland Mansion, though not always the closest one. The top of the map is always North, and the dot on the map is you, so navigate there as best as you can. Players can also try using the ‘/locate structure mansion’ command to find a nearby Mansion. However, before heading inside the base, you should have some torches or Night Vision potions with you due to its darkly lit environment.

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

Alternatively, you can input your world’s seed into this Woodland Mansion finder. It’ll generate coordinates for mansions in that world to make it easier to find. Some seeds discovered by other players have already included this structure. For this, check out our best Minecraft seeds to find them quickly.

And lastly, you can just run around Minecraft like a madman, hoping to run into just the right Roofed Forest. Maybe it’ll take a while, but hey, it works.

After you go inside, you must be prepared for some enemies, as these structures typically harness mobs. But if you successfully clear out this dungeon-like area, I recommend exploring every room since you may find many hidden treasures. Oh, and you better let those poor little Allays out, considering that they will typically be trapped inside.

That does it for our guide on how to find Woodland Mansions in Minecraft. For more help, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including locations for the Cherry Biome.