A great addition that comes with the Minecraft 1.21 update is a brand-new structure called the Trial Chambers. It has many unique and exciting new features like combat challenges, traps, new mobs, precious loot, and new blocks. So, if you want to know how to find Ominous Trial Chambers in Minecraft, this guide is for you! Let’s jump right into it.

Recommended Videos

What are Ominous Trial Chambers in Minecraft?

The Ominous Trial Chambers are generated in the underground portion of the Overworld. They are uncommon and appear in Deepslate layers. Unlike the ancient city that generates some blocks over the bedrock layer, the Ominous Trial Chambers aren’t located too deep below the surface. At times, you may discover sections of these structures spawning in the Stone Layer.

How to Find the Ominous Trial Chambers in Minecraft 1.21

You can find the trial chambers using four different methods. Let’s get into them:

Exploring Cave Systems

The Trial Chambers are generated in the upper half of the Deepslate layers. You may randomly stumble across one while exploring the cave systems. It’s the easiest and most spontaneous way of finding these structures. Now, this method might be more time-consuming than other methods so we’ll also tell you about faster options.

The Trial Chambers Explorer Map

There is a map that will show you the location of a nearby trial chamber structure. This is similar to how cartographers sell maps leading to the woodland mansions and ocean monuments. For this, you need to employ a cartographer using the cartography table and level them to a journeyman tier. After this, they might offer you the Trial Chambers Explorer Map. It’ll cost you 12 emeralds and one compass.

Image Source: Mojang

Using Console Commands

If you are in a hurry and want to visit and play around the epic trial chambers, you can find it using commands in Minecraft 1.21. Some commands don’t require you to have cheats enabled. However, there is a way to enable cheats.

Here is the step-by-step process:

Press ‘Esc’ to access the pause menu. Now, click on the ‘Open to Lan’ button. Next, select the ‘Allow Cheats’ option to ON. Then click on ‘Start LAN World’, and there you go! The cheats are now enabled. Type in the following command in the chat box /locate structure minecraft : trial_chambers

Once you do this, the game will tell you where the closest Trial Chamber to your location is.

The final method is to visit the online seed finder website. It’s called Chunk Base. In the experimental version, select “Java 1.21 (Exp.)” from the “Version” drop-down menu and enter your seed code in the section.

The seed map will now load, allowing players to see the coordinates of the trial chambers.

These were all the ways to find the Ominous Trial chambers in the Minecraft world. The new update has many new features, so have fun raiding those battle arenas!

You might also want to check out our other articles on Minecraft, such as the Minecraft Tricky Trials update 1.21 early patch notes & release date and our picks of the most anticipated changes in Minecraft’s Tricky Trials update, We’ve also got a guide on how to make a mace in Minecraft.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy