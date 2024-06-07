How to Get Wind Charge in Minecraft 1.21

In Minecraft 1.21, Mojang Studios added a new weapon, the Wind Charge. It is a new projectile that behaves differently from other features in the game. In this guide, we will explore what the Wind Charge in Minecraft is, how to obtain it, and its various applications.

What is a Wind Charge in Minecraft 1.21?

The Wind Charge is a new item crafted from Breeze Rods in Minecraft 1.21. The Wind Charge is a type of projectile weapon that resembles a swirling ball of wind. Unlike arrows, it functions independently and doesn’t require anything to fire it. Moreover, it is a consumable ranged weapon that can knock entities back and interact with certain redstone components.

How to Obtain Wind Charges

To get a Wind Charge, you need to kill the new hostile Breeze Mobs. Breezes only show up in Trial Chambers, making Wind Charges pretty rare and valuable in Minecraft. When you defeat a breeze inside a Trial Chamber, it will drop Breeze Rods that you can pick up to form Wind Charges. The Breeze drops 1-2 Breeze Rods per death.

Image Source: Mojang

How to Use Wind Charge

Usage in Combat

A Wind Charge is used as an offensive tool that doesn’t deal a lot of damage but provides a lot of value thanks to its knockback. Keeping both mobs and players away, or knocking them off high ledges will create openings to escape or weave in stronger attacks.

Redstone Interactions

Wind Charges also interact with a variety of Redstone blocks. Doors, Trapdoors, Fence Gates, and Levers are all flipped, Buttons and Bells are activated, Chorus Flowers and Decorated Pots will break, and Candles are extinguished.

Wind Charge Jumping

Finally, players can throw Wind Charges at their feet to launch themselves far into the air. Those worried about fall damage can be at ease, as the damage is only calculated for however far the user falls past the initial Y level of their Wind Charge jump. As long as the player lands on the same Y level or even slightly below it they will not take any damage. This makes it a perfect pairing for the Mace weapon, which scales its damage based on how high you drop from.

Image Source: Mojang

Note that you won’t be able to fire multiple Wind Charges together at once. Instead, there’s a half-second cooldown between each use. As we already pointed out, the Wind Charge will disappear once you use it. Fortunately, this is not the case in Creative Mode.

The introduction of the Wind Charge weapon in Minecraft 1.21 has a major impact on gameplay. Players can exclusively obtain Wind Charges by defeating Breezes in Ominous Trial Chambers.

